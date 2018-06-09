Afghan Taliban Announces Three-Day Eid Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: June 09, 2018 10:47 am)

The Afghan Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire on Saturday over the Eid holiday, following a ceasefire announced by president Ghani on Thursday.

“All the mujahideen (Islamic warriors) are directed to stop offensive operations against Afghan forces for the first three days of Eid-al-Fitr,” the Afghan Taliban said in a WhatsApp message.

“But if the mujahideen are attacked, we will strongly defend (ourselves),” the group added.

The Taliban insisted that the brief truce would not apply to foreign troops.

“Foreign occupiers are the exception,” it said. “Our operations will continue against them, we will attack them wherever we see them.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced an unconditional cease-fire with the Taliban on June 7 to coincide with the holiday ending the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan next week, but the government only excluded the Islamic State extremist group.

The top U.S. general in Afghanistan said military operations against IS would intensify during the temporary cease-fire.