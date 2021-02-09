Afghan taekwondo team heads to Uzbekistan in lead up to Olympics 

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)

A group of six taekwondo athletes left Kabul on Tuesday for Uzbekistan in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The group will take part in a training camp in Uzbekistan before competing in the Asian Games, which will be hosted by Jordan in three months.

This contest will be part of the qualifying rounds for teams that will go through to the Olympics.

The Afghan team comprises four men and two women – who have less than six months for final preparations for the Olympics if they are selected.

The 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.