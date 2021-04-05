Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari sets new national record

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2021)

Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee (ANOC) announced on Monday.

This comes after Anwari, who is currently part of the FINA Development program in Kazan city in Russia, set a new record for Afghanistan at the Russia National Swimming Championships over the after swimmer 50m Butterfly style in 28.79 seconds and 50m Breaststroke style in 31.89 seconds over the weekend.

Anwari is also expected to take part in the 50m freestyle event in Kazan on Friday.

According to ANOC, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has invited Anwari’s to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – making him the first Afghan swimmer to represent his country at this prestigious event.

The main goal of the FINA Development Centre is to create the most favorable conditions for unlocking the potential of athletes representing countries with minor national achievements in swimming, as well as providing opportunities to improve their results in preparation for the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was postponed due to the pandemic but is expected to go ahead this year.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced early this year that he was hoping the Games could take place in July.

Meanwhile, Hussain Bakhsh Safari, an Afghan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, will enter the ring against his Russian rival Oktyabrin Yakovlev on Tuesday evening in the Russian MMA Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle Fighting Championship.

Safari has five wins and one defeat to his name while Yakovlev has two wins and one defeat.