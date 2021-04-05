Latest News
Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari sets new national record
Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee (ANOC) announced on Monday.
This comes after Anwari, who is currently part of the FINA Development program in Kazan city in Russia, set a new record for Afghanistan at the Russia National Swimming Championships over the after swimmer 50m Butterfly style in 28.79 seconds and 50m Breaststroke style in 31.89 seconds over the weekend.
Anwari is also expected to take part in the 50m freestyle event in Kazan on Friday.
According to ANOC, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has invited Anwari’s to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – making him the first Afghan swimmer to represent his country at this prestigious event.
The main goal of the FINA Development Centre is to create the most favorable conditions for unlocking the potential of athletes representing countries with minor national achievements in swimming, as well as providing opportunities to improve their results in preparation for the World Championships and the Olympic Games.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was postponed due to the pandemic but is expected to go ahead this year.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced early this year that he was hoping the Games could take place in July.
Meanwhile, Hussain Bakhsh Safari, an Afghan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, will enter the ring against his Russian rival Oktyabrin Yakovlev on Tuesday evening in the Russian MMA Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle Fighting Championship.
Safari has five wins and one defeat to his name while Yakovlev has two wins and one defeat.
Latest News
Int’l community should provide guarantees for peace: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani said Monday at a meeting with elders from various provinces that violence and bloodshed in the country is not acceptable, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a Facebook post.
According to Ghani, the “international community should hand over necessary guarantees for ensuring peace and end of the war.”
Ghani added that any political decision he makes will be based on the Afghan constitution.
He also said that he wants a just and durable peace in the country and that an opportunity for peace has now presented itself, for the first time in 40 years.
Ghani said the government’s aim is to forge an “independent, democratic, and united” Afghanistan.
This comes after Sarwar Danish, Second Vice President, said Sunday that the preservation of the Afghan constitution and elections are the two main roadmaps of the government in its bid to achieve lasting and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
Danish, who was speaking at the introductory ceremony of the new Acting Attorney General Zabihullah Kaleem, stated these two roadmaps are crucial for preventing the system from disruption and collapse.
“Preserving the constitution is a principle for preserving values and preventing the disruption of the system in Afghanistan,” Danish said.
Danish, however, stressed the need for revising the Afghan Constitution.
“An amendment to the constitution should be based on legal mechanisms,” he noted.
Latest News
SIGAR finds Taliban income mainly generated through illicit dealings
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report that the primary sources of income for the Taliban are narcotics, illicit mining, and other illegal activities.
SIGAR, citing a UN Security Council report, said the Taliban has continued to adapt and expand its ability to maintain and generate financial revenues to support their operations from June 2019.
“The primary sources of income for the Taliban remain narcotics, illicit mineral and other resource extraction, taxation, extortion, the sale of commercial and government services and property, and donations from abroad,” the report said.
The UN report states that Afghan officials estimate Taliban income from narcotics between June 2018 and June 2019 amounted to approximately $400 million.
The report also notes that the Taliban now controls all aspects of narcotics production, which likely indicates that their total revenues are even higher.
“In our February 2018 meeting, a senior official from the Resolute Support Counter Threat Finance Cell estimated that between 40 to 60 percent of the Taliban’s revenue comes from narcotics trafficking,” the report added.
According to SIGAR, Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium and the source of more than 90 percent of the world’s heroin.
SIGAR’s finding shows that the US has allocated more than $8 billion to fight opium production and trafficking in Afghanistan since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2021.
“We previously reported that despite this enormous investment, “no counterdrug program undertaken by the United States, its coalition partners, or the Afghan government resulted in a lasting reduction in poppy cultivation or opium production,” SIGAR said.
The Taliban, however, has rejected the report, stating, “a number of provincial governors, ministers, commanders, and border forces are involved in drug smuggling.”
Latest News
Reports indicate 51 Afghan forces killed or wounded in past 24 hours
At least 51 Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) members have been killed or wounded in the past 24 hours in clashes with Taliban insurgents across the country.
One of the worst hit areas was Helmand with at least 20 security force members killed in a Taliban attack.
Helmand
A source told Ariana News that at least 20 security force members were killed in an attack on a check post by Taliban insurgents on Sunday night in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province.
According to the source about 35 security personnel were based at the check post – 20 were killed, 14 were captured alive and one more fled the area.
Police only confirmed the clash in the area but did not give more details.
The source meanwhile said the Taliban took all the weapons and equipment from the check post.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Kandahar
In Kandahar, at least two policemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen in PD1 of Kandahar city, this afternoon, police said.
Police said the attackers fled the area but that they are looking for the perpetrators.
Ghazni
A security force member was killed and five others were wounded in clashes with the Taliban in Jaghatu district of Ghazni province on Sunday night, said Khaliqdad Akbari, a provincial council member.
According to Akbari the Taliban also suffered casualties but did not provide details.
Herat
The Taliban attacked an army security checkpoint in Herat’s Shindand district, killing more than 10 security force members and wounding seven others, according to sources.
Sources said the Taliban had taken all the equipment and weapons from the checkpoint with them.
Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali said that three security forces were killed and eight Taliban were killed in the clashes.
Kabul
On Sunday at least three security force members were killed and 12 others were wounded in an explosion. According to police the blast happened when an explosive-laden vehicle was detonated near a military vehicle in Paghman district of Kabul.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Int’l community should provide guarantees for peace: Ghani
SIGAR finds Taliban income mainly generated through illicit dealings
Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari sets new national record
Reports indicate 51 Afghan forces killed or wounded in past 24 hours
MPs warn of serious development budget embezzlement
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Zerbena: Domestic energy production discussed
Sola: Istanbul summit to be held in mid-April
Tahawol: Istanbul summit on Afghan peace discussed
Zerbena: Investment in chicken meat and egg production in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Interview with Abdul Karim Khurram, Head of Former President Hamid Karzai’s Office
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia fines Twitter $117,000 for not removing banned content
-
Latest News4 days ago
Wave of threats and killings has sent ‘chilling message’ to Afghan media
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban ambush kills security official in Baghlan
-
Latest News3 days ago
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
-
Business4 days ago
World Bank approves $25m grant for education in Afghanistan
-
World2 days ago
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
-
Latest News4 days ago
Targeted killings: Policewoman shot in Nangarhar