Afghan special forces deployed to repel Taliban, regain Helmand territory
Afghan National Army Commandos and Special Forces from the National Directorate of Security (NDS) launched a major military operation on Monday night, with the help of air support, to bring the Helmand situation under control, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Helmand governor’s office, operations by these special forces were launched in Nad Ali and Babaji districts on Monday night as well as in other areas.
The governor’s office said new check posts have been established in Nad Ali, with one being used as the key base for operations.
Other check posts have been established in Lashkargah, the provincial capital, and joint operations are underway to clear the areas of the insurgents.
Officials said at least nine Taliban insurgents were killed and six other wounded during air and ground operations in Nad Ali, Sangin and Babaji areas overnight and vehicles and weapons seized were destroyed.
The provincial officials also said the Taliban fighters in Lashkargah had been pushed back from the city.
Clashes broke out on Saturday night in various parts of the province when the Taliban launched a coordinated attack on numerous areas, including parts of Lashkargah.
They have since then forced thousands of people to flee their homes, destroyed a large power plant in the province, cutting electricity to not only Lashgargah but neighboring Kandahar province.
EU and US envoys call for end to Helmand violence
Taliban implies discussions around ceasefire still a long way off
As calls mount for a ceasefire – or at least a reduction in violence – in Afghanistan, the Taliban has stated the talks, currently underway in Doha, have not yet reached the stage where the issue of a truce can be discussed.
In an interview with Gulf Times, Muhammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said: “Ceasefire in Afghanistan is a major issue but we have not reached at a level [in the ongoing peace talks] where we will discuss this issue. So far we have not taken the first step towards the peace negotiations.”
He also said the two sides have not yet started formal negotiations.
“We have not started the talks formally yet. We have not reached the ‘ceasefire stage’. We have been discussing the rules of procedure.”
Naeem also stated: “We have not yet discussed any issue that can create hurdles. I am however hopeful that we will make the headway. A certain time frame cannot be given but we are hopeful to make progress.”
Despite a sharp rise in violence over the past two months and this week’s assault on Helmand province by the Taliban, Naeem said the group is “sincere for reconciliation and peace. We have shown this. We negotiated for about 18 months with the US government and reached at a conclusion. We will do whatever we can to have peace in the country. We will make progress.”
On topics to be discussed during talks, down the line, which would include women’s rights and jurisprudence, he said: “We are yet to set the agenda for the negotiations. Once the agenda is set, we will be able to say what we will discuss.”
Naeem also stated: “We have time and again said that our policy is not to interfere in the affairs of other countries. We also expect other countries not to interfere in Afghanistan.”
On the November 3 presidential election in the United States, he said the group hopes the US-Taliban deal brokered in February in Doha will remain intact irrespective of the results.
“Our deal is not with one person. We have signed the agreement with the US government. We think that the US wants to withdraw from Afghanistan. They have signed the peace deal for their own people and country. We hope that all political leaders of the US realize the importance of the peace deal and there will be no change.”
Doha contact groups meet to find ways to overcome disputed issues
The Peace Negotiating Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan confirmed the two sides met on Monday night in Doha to find ways to move the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations forward.
In a post on Twitter, the team said: “The contact groups of IRoA & other side held a meeting today evening. Detailed discussions took place on the contested issues and both sides agreed to continue meeting as to reach a resolution.”
This comes after a break in talks in Doha between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban of almost two weeks.
The sticking points between the two groups are based primarily on two issues. That of jurisprudence around negotiations going forward and that the Taliban want the US-Taliban agreement signed in February to be the framework around which the current talks are based.
Afghanistan, which was not party to the February agreement, is not in favor of this.
