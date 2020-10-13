Connect with us

Afghan special forces deployed to repel Taliban, regain Helmand territory

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2020)

Afghan National Army Commandos and Special Forces from the National Directorate of Security (NDS) launched a major military operation on Monday night, with the help of air support, to bring the Helmand situation under control, officials said Tuesday. 

According to the Helmand governor’s office, operations by these special forces were launched in Nad Ali and Babaji districts on Monday night as well as in other areas. 

The governor’s office said new check posts have been established in Nad Ali, with one being used as the key base for operations. 

Other check posts have been established in Lashkargah, the provincial capital, and joint operations are underway to clear the areas of the insurgents. 

Officials said at least nine Taliban insurgents were killed and six other wounded during air and ground operations in Nad Ali, Sangin and Babaji areas overnight and vehicles and weapons seized were destroyed. 

The provincial officials also said the Taliban fighters in Lashkargah had been pushed back from the city.

Clashes broke out on Saturday night in various parts of the province when the Taliban launched a coordinated attack on numerous areas, including parts of Lashkargah. 

They have since then forced thousands of people to flee their homes, destroyed a large power plant in the province, cutting electricity to not only Lashgargah but neighboring Kandahar province. 

 

EU and US envoys call for end to Helmand violence

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: October 13, 2020)

Andreas von Brandt, the European Union’s new ambassador and head of delegation to Afghanistan on Tuesday called for an end to violence in Helmand. 

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Stop the senseless violence! EU partners reporting that armed clashes have continued in Helmand. In last 48 hours 75 war wounded have been assisted by @eu_echo (EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid) supported trauma center in Lashkargah.”

Von Brandt’s comments came just a few hours after US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson also called for the Taliban to stop attacks in Helmand. 

He posted a statement on Twitter and said: “I strongly second Gen. Miller’s call for the Taliban to stop its offensive in Helmand and reduce its violence around the country. 

“This violence, which is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement, leads only to unacceptable loss of life and destruction,” adding that “it should stop so that all parties can move toward a lasting and much-needed peace for all Afghans.”

On Monday US-Forces Afghanistan Commander, General Scott Miller said: “The Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand Province and reduce their violence around the country. It is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan Peace Talks.”

The agreement, signed in Doha in February, between the US and the Taliban, stipulates, among other things, that the Taliban will not conduct major attacks on any urban centers or provincial capitals. 

However, on Saturday night, the Taliban launched a series of coordinated attacks on parts of Helmand province, including the capital Lashkargah. 

Heavy fighting has been ongoing ever since and dozens of lives have been lost. Hundreds of families have also fled their homes in a number of districts and on the outskirts of Lashkargah. 

In a bid to help the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces protect themselves, the US carried out airstrikes against the insurgent group in the province on Sunday and Monday. 

In a statement confirming the operation, US-Forces Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed American forces had conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand and said this was in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement and that USFOR-A has and will continue to provide support in defense of the ANDSF under attack by the Taliban.

 

Taliban implies discussions around ceasefire still a long way off

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2020)

As calls mount for a ceasefire – or at least a reduction in violence – in Afghanistan, the Taliban has stated the talks, currently underway in Doha, have not yet reached the stage where the issue of a truce can be discussed. 

In an interview with Gulf Times, Muhammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said: “Ceasefire in Afghanistan is a major issue but we have not reached at a level [in the ongoing peace talks] where we will discuss this issue. So far we have not taken the first step towards the peace negotiations.”

He also said the two sides have not yet started formal negotiations. 

“We have not started the talks formally yet. We have not reached the ‘ceasefire stage’. We have been discussing the rules of procedure.” 

Naeem also stated: “We have not yet discussed any issue that can create hurdles. I am however hopeful that we will make the headway. A certain time frame cannot be given but we are hopeful to make progress.”

Despite a sharp rise in violence over the past two months and this week’s assault on Helmand province by the Taliban, Naeem said the group is “sincere for reconciliation and peace. We have shown this. We negotiated for about 18 months with the US government and reached at a conclusion. We will do whatever we can to have peace in the country. We will make progress.”

On topics to be discussed during talks, down the line, which would include women’s rights and jurisprudence, he said: “We are yet to set the agenda for the negotiations. Once the agenda is set, we will be able to say what we will discuss.” 

Naeem also stated: “We have time and again said that our policy is not to interfere in the affairs of other countries. We also expect other countries not to interfere in Afghanistan.”

On the November 3 presidential election in the United States, he said the group hopes the US-Taliban deal brokered in February in Doha will remain intact irrespective of the results. 

“Our deal is not with one person. We have signed the agreement with the US government. We think that the US wants to withdraw from Afghanistan. They have signed the peace deal for their own people and country. We hope that all political leaders of the US realize the importance of the peace deal and there will be no change.”

Doha contact groups meet to find ways to overcome disputed issues

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2020)

The Peace Negotiating Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan confirmed the two sides met on Monday night in Doha to find ways to move the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations forward. 

In a post on Twitter, the team said: “The contact groups of IRoA & other side held a meeting today evening. Detailed discussions took place on the contested issues and both sides agreed to continue meeting as to reach a resolution.”

This comes after a break in talks in Doha between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban of almost two weeks. 

The sticking points between the two groups are based primarily on two issues. That of jurisprudence around negotiations going forward and that the Taliban want the US-Taliban agreement signed in February to be the framework around which the current talks are based. 

Afghanistan, which was not party to the February agreement, is not in favor of this.

