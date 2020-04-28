Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2020)

A number of Afghan soldiers claim that they do not receive sufficient food supplies on the battlefield.

Footage released on social media shows the Afghan soldiers – in Bala Murghab district of Badghis province – claiming that their food supplies including meat were being stolen.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Complaints Commission also underscored that it has received hundreds of complaints regarding the seizure of soldiers’ food by contractors and the distribution of low-quality materials.

“This is a tragedy and a national betrayal,” Mohammad Sadeq Qaderi, head of the commission said.

The Ministry of Defense, however, says that it has ordered to immediately address these complaints of the soldiers on the battlefields.

“Noting the complain, the leadership of the defense Ministry has ordered that this challenge should be addressed as soon as possible,” said Fawad Aman, a deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

This is not been the first time that soldiers complained about the poor quality of food and medicine supplies as well as about stealing from the food of Afghan forces.