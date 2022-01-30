Latest News
Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, Hanafi tells Pakistan’s NSA
Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi said on Saturday during a meeting in Kabul with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against Pakistan.
He also called for the early completion of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline, the Central Asia-South Asia power line, and other projects.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is not to allow anyone to use Afghan territory against its neighbors and other countries,” he said adding that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) expects the same in return.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said that during his meeting with Hanafi, Moeed Yusuf exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade, transit and regional projects.
The meeting was also attended by the Afghan minister for trade and industry, as well as representatives of the chamber of commerce.
Yusuf also said that strong economic ties are crucial for bringing peace and stability to the region, Samangani said.
The NSA in turn stated that Pakistan acknowledges the importance of expanding its trade and transit ties with Afghanistan, and is ready to go ahead with its regional projects.
He said that Pakistan is standing by the Afghan people and will continue to cooperate with Afghanistan across all sectors. He stressed the need to appoint delegations in the private sector from both sides.
Hanafi said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly, neighboring, Islamic countries and that Afghanistan wants strong bilateral ties with all regional countries including Pakistan, Samangani said.
Hanafi also thanked Pakistan for its help with and hosting of Afghan refugees.
Meanwhile, Hanafi invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Afghanistan. He said that they wanted to strengthen the fields of trade and transit of the country.
Moeed Yusuf also held separate meetings with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Tahawol: EU special envoy reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks
EU envoy: Afghan men and women should define inclusive government
The European Union’s (EU) special envoy to Afghanistan said in reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks about an inclusive government that defining inclusive government is not the international community’s job but rather that of Afghan men and women.
This comes after Muttaqi said recently that the international community has not defined the term inclusive government.
“It is not the task of the international community to define an inclusive Afghan government. It is for all adult Afghan men and women to do so through transparent processes – on which they have also had a say – and respecting their rights. Perhaps a recipe for domestic legitimacy?” tweeted Tomas Niklasson, the EU’s special representative to Afghanistan.
This comes after numerous countries have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish an inclusive government.
“No major changes have been brought in the government structure; some changes have been brought in the leadership [only] of the government and figures are representative of all parts of Afghan society. [The cabinet] is yet to be completed (more changes could be brought),” said Deputy Spokesman for the IEA Bilal Karimi.
“Establish a government that includes all tribes, especially influential people. If someone wants talks, negotiate with them… Taliban (IEA) government is also caretaker [government],” said Wahidullah Sabawoon, leader of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan.
Desperate Afghans selling kidneys and children to feed their families
Afghan parents are selling their children and their kidneys in order to buy food for their families amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.
One Herat mother who sold her kidney and one of her daughters to provide basic needs for her family, said life for her at the moment was “hell”.
Bibi Zanan, a resident of Herat, stated: “I wish I had not been born at all. I wish I had not seen these [difficult] days. I am living life as if I am in hell. I have sold my kidney. Then I had to sell one of my daughters. With the money I have to provide the needs of my home.”
Gulbuddin, another Herat resident whose wife is suffering from an illness, said that he was ready to sell both his eyes in order to help keep his wife alive.
Herat officials, however, claimed that people are exaggerating the economic crisis gripping Afghanistan and said the situation is not as bad as people say.
Naeem Haqqani, head of Herat Information and Cultural Directorate, stated: “People generally exaggerate the situation.”
However, the kidney transplant center in Herat told Ariana News that more than 200 people have visited the center to sell their kidneys in the past five years.
“I have worked here for five years. During this period more than 200 people visited us to sell [one of] their kidneys. People are being forced to sell their body organs [to provide food for their families],” one doctor from the clinic said.
