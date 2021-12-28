Latest News
Afghan Shiites call on IEA to recognize their community, protect their rights
Afghan Shiites have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to recognize their community and to ensure their rights are protected.
In a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Political Deputy Prime Minister of the IEA, a number of Shiite scholars urged the IEA to protect their rights – including political, social, cultural, and freedom of speech – within the framework of an inclusive government.
Hussain Jafari, Head of the Shiite Ulema Council of Afghanistan, called on the IEA to implement the Shia Personal Status Law, also known as the Shia Family Law, which was approved in 2009 by former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.
“Afghanistan is a country with ethnic and religious diversity, and the beliefs of all religions must be respected,” Jafari said.
He added: “All ethnic groups and followers of all religions must be present in the government and centers of power, and the government must represent the will of all people.”
The IEA, meanwhile, stated that talks about the Shiite community will be held once negotiations begin over the formation of the new governing rules of Afghanistan.
Bilal Karimi, IEA’s Deputy Spokesman, said: “Once laws are enacted, talks will begin in this regard [Shiite rights] and a decision will be made. It is too early to talk about these issues.”
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
The Corruption and Organized Crime Reporting Project (OCCRP) has named former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as one of the runners up in the list of most corrupt indivuals in 2021.
Taking the top spot was Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko who was named the most corrupt person of the year.
The runners up were Ghani, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and disgraced Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz.
The OCCRP said Lukashenko has gained the position because of all his efforts to promote and increase organized crime and corruption. The project, however, said that Ghani deserved such an award due to widespread corruption and gross incompetence.
“Without a doubt, Ghani deserves an award,” said Drew Sullivan, one of the project’s co-founders. He was immersed in corruption and very incompetent.
“He left his people alone, leaving them in the midst of misery and death, to live among the corrupt officials of previous governments in the moral effluent of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.
Russia to begin building guard post on Tajik-Afghan border
Russia will soon start building a guard post in Tajikistan on the border with Afghanistan, Russia’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov told a press conference, TASS news agency reported.
“The issues [of security] were considered in the bilateral and multilateral context. In particular, a decision was made within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border.,” he said.
Lyakin-Frolov added that another contribution by Russia is the construction of another guard post in the area of Shamsiddin Shohin in Tajikistan on the border with Afghanistan. “Funds have been allocated, the agreement has been signed and this project is switching to its practical stage and a modern border guard post will be built,” he said.
Russia has also supplied armaments for the Tajik army under these decisions, he stated.
According to him, work is underway “to modernize the 201st Russian military base” stationed in Tajikistan, which is also getting the latest military hardware.
The 201st Russian military base conducts bilateral drills with Tajik partners and multilateral maneuvers within the framework of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) with the participation of other countries, the Russian diplomat said, praising the high level of combat training.
Canadian PM: I expected Ghani’s govt to collapse, just not so quickly
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said in an interview with Global news that they expected the fall of the former Afghan government, but did not think it would happen so quickly.
“I have talked with a number of our allies in Europe and elsewhere who were caught extremely off guard with how quickly things got out but the intelligence was there two, three months in advance, warning that the fall was happening.
“We didn’t know it was going to be this fast, nobody knew it was going to be this fast,” said Trudeau.
However, he voiced his concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, saying that Afghans will have a difficult winter.
“It’s going to be a very difficult winter for people in Afghanistan.”
He added that Canada, along with other allies, will put pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow people to leave Afghanistan.
“We are on our way to welcoming in 40,000 Afghan refugees” in the next year or two, he said.
IEA officials said that western countries are persuading Afghan youths to leave the country.
“Our people, our young generation, were encouraged by European countries as well as the United States [to leave Afghanistan]…,” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
This comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
