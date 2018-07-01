Afghan Senators: Policy of Begging For Peace Doomed To Failure

(Last Updated On: July 01, 2018 4:03 pm)

A number of Afghan senators say the policy of begging for peace does not pay off, so the government has to take serious measure to eradicate terrorist groups.

They stress the Afghan security forces should switch from defensive posture to an offensive one.

Following a three-day truce coinciding EdulFitr, the Taliban group resumed its fierce fighting against government targets and ignored the peace talks.

“After the three-day ceasefire, the militants have attacked multiple targets. The government should not go ahead with the peace process in a weak manner. Peace does not come out of begging. Rather, it should be achieved through using well-defined agendas, and the security forces should switch from defensive mode to an offensive one,“ said senator Mahyudin Monsif.

“Having taken advantage of the ceasefire, the enemy could penetrate cities. This is an alarm. The government should look into how Mr. Karwan was killed in the capital Kabul though he had survived more the 30 attacks before,” stated Senator Mohammad Alam Eizadyar.

In the meanwhile, the chairman of Senate, Fazlul Hadi Muslimyar, called on the government to take drastic action against those killing the people.

“People want peace, but the outsiders impose fighting on us. The government should take serious measure and treat those killing the people like convicts. The judiciary institutions have to be especially serious in this regard,” Mr. Muslimyar added.

In addition, Senators in the upper house of parliament emphasized that the increased spread of insecurity has made life difficult for people. It will spark grave crisis unless managed and stopped by the intervention of international community.