Afghan senators call for unity and talks in wake of troop pullout decision

The planned withdrawal of US troops and the Taliban’s perceived disinterest in the peace talks have raised concerns among members of Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) who in turn called on Afghans to stand together and work for peace.

Speaker of the Meshrano Jirga, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, called on all Afghans, and politicians to remain united during peace talks with the Taliban.

“All political sides should accelerate their efforts to preserve the republic system. Concerns should not exist regarding US troops’ withdrawal. They came for their reasons and are leaving,” said Muslimyar.

One senator, Muhammad Hanif Hanafi said on Sunday that terrorist groups are still present in the country and pose a threat.

“[US President Joe] Biden’s speech that they have achieved their goal in Afghanistan is false… Terrorists are present in Afghanistan,” said Hanafi.

“ANDSF provides 98 percent of security [in the country]; foreigners say that Al-Qaeda is defeated in Afghanistan, but they should review whether the Taliban have ties with Al-Qaeda or not,” said Anarkali Honaryar, another senator.

Some other senators, meanwhile, stated that an irresponsible withdrawal of troops will show the US up as having been defeated.

“Concerns over US troop withdrawal remain; the withdrawal shows the US has failed in the fight against international terrorists and it is a historical defeat to the US,” said Golalay Akbari, a Meshrano Jirga member.

Some senators meanwhile called on the Taliban to show that they are also Afghans by joining the peace talks process.

“Taliban should help solve Afghanistan’s problems via talks and prove that they are not servants of foreigners,” said senator Faisal Sama.

The senators also called on warring sides to put their personal grudges aside and to work for peace so as to avoid a civil war in Afghanistan.