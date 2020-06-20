Latest News
Afghan Senate says will not pass amendments to media law
The Upper House of the Afghan parliament said Saturday that it will not pass the latest amendments in the media law.
A number of Afghan senators believe that the amendments to the media law by the government were in controversy with the Afghan constitution and the values of freedom of expression, saying that if the bill is sent to the House, the senators will not vote for it.
The amendment to the media law, which has been approved by the government cabinet, has raised serious concerns in the country’s media community.
While the Article 4 of the Constitution states that freedom of expression and thought is the right of every person and that this right is enshrined in law without interference, restriction or threat by government officials, the word “threat” is removed in the latest amendment of the government which is a violation of the 19th article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The amendment also notes that the source of information can be disclosed to government agencies, such as the prosecutor’s office, security, and the police, while the source can only be disclosed to the court.
Opposing the amendments, senators say that they will not allow restrictions on the media.
Meanwhile, Afghan journalists call on both of the Lower and Upper House not to pass the bill.
Journalists and the media consider the government’s amendments to be against the articles of 7, 120, and 122 of the Constitution.
The government is said to have amended 13 articles of the media law.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 28424
The Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that 546 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry, 173 people in Kabul, 132 people in Herat, 68 people in Khost, 31 people in Paktika, 26 people in Takhar, 19 people in Daikundi, 18 people in Kunar, 16 people in Farah, 9 people in Paktia, 9 people in Nuristan, 9 people in Kunduz, 8 people in Logar, 6 people Panjsher, 6 people in Balkh, 5 people in Samangan, 4 people in Kandahar, 4 people in Helmand, and 3 people in Nangarhar were tested positive for Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people in 28424 in the country, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while 330 others were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.
So far, 569 people have died of COVID-19 and 8292 others have been recovered from the virus.
Latest News
Asia, Africa to be dimmed by rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse
The most dramatic “ring of fire” solar eclipse will cast shadow over Western Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and southern China on Sunday, the Guardian said in a report.
Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, to completely obscure the sun’s light.
The guardian report said, “Sunday’s eclipse coincides with the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year, the summer solstice, when Earth’s North Pole is tilted most directly toward the sun.”
The “ring of fire” will first be seen in northeastern Republic of Congo just a few minutes after sunrise.
The eclipse will be visible from 09:16 am to 12:25 pm of Kabul time.
The exact alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun will last for only 38 seconds. This time, the moon will not completely block the sun’s light which is why it’s called ‘ring of fire’ because the sun light will be visible from the edges of the moon creating a ring shape.
There will be a second solar eclipse in 2020 over South America on 14 December in which the moon will completely block the sun light.
Business
Three Afghan-Pakistan borders set to reopen for trade
Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to reopen three key border crossings for trade traffic between the two countries from Monday.
According to Pakistan media, the border crossings are Torkham, Chaman, and Ghulam Khan, which have mostly been closed since March as part of broad-based lockdown measures by both countries amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Dawn news reported on Saturday that a notification issued late Friday night by the Pakistan Ministry of Interior stated: “I am directed to refer to this ministry’s letter of even no dated May 1, 2020, on the subject cited above and to convey that competent authority has approved management of Afghan transit/bilateral trade and pedestrian movement along Pak-Afghan border with effect from June 22.”
The notification stated the planned opening would be for import and export traffic and an “unlimited number of trucks will be allowed per day for both Afghan transit and bilateral trade: while ensuring all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures and protocols” are followed.
According to the report, trade traffic will be allowed to transit six days a week, except Saturday. On that day the borders will be open for pedestrian traffic.
“Saturday will be reserved for pedestrian movement only at Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan border terminals”, the notification read.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal, who confirmed to Xinhua news that the crossings would reopen for trade, said this means Afghan traders will be able to resume the export of their fresh produce.
“It is the peak time for Afghan exports of fresh fruits and vegetables as both are now ready for export,” Mashal said.
In addition, a Pakistani official in North Waziristan, told Xinhua, that officials of the two countries had agreed on procedures and regulations for the cross-border trade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials reportedly agreed that truck drivers and all involved in the cross-border trade will follow strict standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the virus and that drivers will undergo tests at the quarantine centers established on both sides of the border.
This move comes just days after Afghan traders raised their concerns over the continued trade restrictions which they said had caused them huge losses.
Earlier this week, the Afghan Traders’ Union chairman, Omaid Haidari, told Anadolu Agency that the border closures had cost Afghan traders more than US$100 million.
He also stated that while Afghan traders had been barred from entering Pakistan amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan continued to export goods to Afghanistan.
Haidari said that hundreds of trucks loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables destined for Pakistan and India had been stranded for months at the main Chaman and Torkham border crossings.
Sola: Intense war between Afghan forces and Taliban in Afghanistan
Afghan Senate says will not pass amendments to media law
Morning News Show: Increase of violence in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 28424
Asia, Africa to be dimmed by rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Khalilzad in Kabul for peace process
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes to decrease level of violence
Sola: Efforts to kick start intra-Afghan negotiations
Sola: Intense war between Afghan forces and Taliban in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Increase of violence in Afghanistan
Sola: Hurdles against Intra-Afghan Talks
Tahawol: Foreign Forces’ withdrawal in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Progress in Afghan Peace process
Trending
- Latest News2 days ago
US investigating possible plot of killing peace negotiator Khalilzad
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, US, Russia hold trilateral meeting on Afghan peace process
- Kandahar4 days ago
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
- Latest News4 days ago
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
- Latest News3 days ago
IEC members receive AFN 100,000 monthly bonus payments
- Latest News5 days ago
MSF withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi after deadly attack on maternity ward
- Latest News4 days ago
MOF unlawfully funds NDC in billions of Afghanis
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Jawzjan