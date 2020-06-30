Business
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Members of the Upper House of the Afghan parliament said that the Central Bank Governor Ajmal Ahmadi, contrary to principles, has fired his deputies and staff, calling him a “tyrant”.
In a video released on social media shows that Afghan Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank -security guards did not allow Wahid Nooshir, the organization’s first deputy, to enter his office.
Nosher, in a Facebook post, said that as per the oral direction of President Ghani he intended to resign from his post on Monday, but he was not allowed to enter the Bank.
Nosher accused Ajmal Ahmadi of breaking administrative principles.
Qasim Rahimi, dismissed deputy head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan also considers the attitude of the head of this institution towards the bank’s employees against the law and principles.
According to the article Seven of the Da Afghanistan Bank Law, the Supreme Council of Da Afghanistan Bank shall be composed of seven members, as follows: Governor as Chairman of the Supreme Council First Deputy Governor as Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council Five other members.
The article says that “[All] members of the Supreme Council shall be appointed by the President of Afghanistan with the consent of the parliament of Afghanistan.”
Article 12 of the law says that the Governor, the First Deputy Governor, and any other member of the Supreme Council, of Da Afghanistan Bank, shall be suspended or removed from office by the President of Afghanistan.
“No member of the Supreme Council shall be suspended or removed from office before a hearing has been held by the President of Afghanistan where such member or his legal representative has presented his reasons,” read the law.
Meanwhile, lawyers say that if any employee of the organization is accused of corruption, only the judiciary has the right to review the case, and then the leadership must decide.
On the other hand, officials at the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan and economic experts are concerned about the current situation at the Central Bank of Afghanistan, saying that the continuation of such a situation will put the financial institution in crisis.
The head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan has not commented on the reason for the dismissal of his two deputies, but a statement from the organization said that the latest measures were taken in accordance with Article 20 and the third paragraph of the Central Bank of Afghanistan law.
Business
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
The Afghan Lawyers’ Union says Ajmal Ahmadi has been appointed as the acting governor of the Central Bank of Afghanistan for political reasons and now he has begun illegal dealings with the bank’s employees.
This comes as the High Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, headed by Ajmal Ahmadi, fired at least four senior central bank employees, including the first and second deputy heads, a few days ago, for alleged corruption.
Qasim Rahimi, the dismissed deputy head, however, said that would sue in courts for illegal treatment of Ajmal Ahmadi.
Meanwhile, the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan also called on the president Ghani to address the issue at the Central Bank of Afghanistan.
Ajmal Ahmadi was the Acting Minister for the Ministry of commerce, who was recently nominated and appointed as the acting governor for the Central bank of Afghanistan by the president.
Business
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
Afghanistan has allowed some international airlines to operate flights to and from the country from today with special precautions after a gap of three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Turkish Airlines will resume flights on Wednesday, 24th of June.
According to the statement, Emirates Airlines will resume flights to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airports by tomorrow, 25th of June.
“All passengers holding visas and residents permit for Turkey, UAE, European countries and the US can take international flights from tomorrow (today),” the Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, domestic airlines – Ariana and Kam Air – have also resumed international flights, the organization added.
It comes as flights to/from most of the countries around the globe including Afghanistan were halted due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19.
Recently, with a decline in the spread of the virus, some countries have gradually resumed their flights.
Business
Farmers stage protest over cancellation of budget for 1,450 agricultural projects – Herat
Dozens of farmers rallied in front of a Herat governor’s office to protest on the cancellation of nearly 1,500 agricultural projects in the province.
The farmers accuse the central government of “double standards” over implementing development projects.
They claimed that although the implementation of 1,450 agricultural projects has been started in the province in the past one month, the budget for these projects yet to be approved.
Meanwhile, officials at the Herat Chamber of Agriculture and Finance say the cancellation of the projects will cause huge economic losses to farmers.
Najibullah Rahmati, deputy director of the chamber, said that in the current situation, farmers need serious government support.
On the other hand, officials from the Herat Department of Agriculture acknowledged that the construction of more than 1,000 raisins farms and 420 onion warehouses in various districts of the province has been suspended due to the rejection of the ministry’s budget by the House of Representatives.
The Herat local government confirms the problems raised by the protesting farmers, a spokesman for the governor of Herat insisted that the governor himself had met with the protesting farmers and promised to pursue their demands in Kabul.
The total number of projects to be implemented in the country’s various provinces was about 15,000, but the ministry’s budget and amendment plan were twice rejected by the House of Representatives. The projects which were done 30%, has been stopped.
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Civilians killed as Afghan forces launched counterattack in Helmand: AIHRC
US, Taliban discuss Afghan peace process
Morning News Show: lack of ventilators in Helmand
Tahawol: new efforts in Afghan peace process
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Morning News Show: Concerns over daily increase in Coronavirus cases
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Former Afghan goalkeeper dies of Coronavirus
Morning News Show: lack of ventilators in Helmand
Tahawol: new efforts in Afghan peace process
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan
Zerbena: criticism on recent hiring, firing in Central bank
Morning News Show: Concerns over child misuse among Afghan army
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
- COVID-194 days ago
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
- Latest News4 days ago
UN envoy optimistic about peace prospects in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
- Business3 days ago
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
- Latest News5 days ago
Bolton’s book says Trump opposed continuing US military presence – Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of talks with Taliban: US watchdog
- Latest News3 days ago
29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand