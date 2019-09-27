Afghan Security Officials Assure Full Preparation For the Election Day

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2019)

Senior Afghan security officials reiterated their preparations for the Saturday Presidential Election, asking Afghan citizens to come out and vote safely.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, these officials stated that 72,000 members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces will be deployed on the Election Day to ensure the security of the process.

Afghanistan Chief of Army Staff, Besmillah Waziri said,” the Taliban wanted to take control of two or three provinces before the election and turn them into ruins, however, Afghan forces failed their plan.”

Meanwhile, although the Taliban militant group vowed to disrupt the election, Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs, Khoshhal Saadat called the Taliban’s statement as empty threat. He added that the group has been under heavy attacks and will not be able to disrupt the election.

Mr. Saadat underscored,” attacks on the election campaigns this year have fallen by 95 percent compared to the 2014 Presidential Election.”

This come as Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan said that 445 voting centers would be closed though to security threats and registered voters in these centers can vote in the nearest open centers.