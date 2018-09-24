1,000 Afghan Security Forces Die Monthly

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2018 6:48 pm)

The opposition groups killed so many Afghan security forces in 2018, an average of 1,000 every month.

The daily fatalities among Afghan soldiers and policemen were more than double that last week: roughly 57 a day.

The shockingly high rates of Afghan troops’ casualties have drawn harsh reactions in the country.

Previously, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has admitted that the government’s wrong decisions in replacing military forces have caused the casualties hit a high record.

Ghani declared that the excessive political and social interference had caused the military outposts to be formed in inappropriate places and Afghan security forces to be surrendered for thousands of times.

Earlier, the Trump administration has also urged Afghan troops to retreat from sparsely populated areas of the country, all but ensuring the Taliban will remain in control of vast stretches of the country.

U.S. commanders and officials have warned repeatedly that Afghan forces have been suffering unsustainably high casualties against the Taliban, partly because of tactics that include a heavy reliance on vulnerable static checkpoints.

The Afghan Defense Minister, Tariq Shah Bahrami in a summoning session at the Upper House of Parliament has stated that Afghan troops had a heavy blow last month which 513 national army forces were killed and 718 others were wounded during the clashes.

The Minister of Interior, Wais Ahmad Barmak has also noted that around 30 soldiers being killed every day; the figure underlines the challenge for the National Unity Government.

U.S. officials say Afghan troops defending checkpoints suffer as much as 10 times the level of casualties as they do when conducting offensive operations.

Now the question which remains is when the President and senior security officials admitted the Afghan troops’ casualties are on the rise, then why no measures are taken to prevent the casualties?

“There is a lack of management. The International partners give minor facilities to Afghan forces,” Muhammad Agul Mujahed, a former military commander said.

Meanwhile, the Defense Minister has told Afghan Senators that the casualties of opposition groups are four times higher compared to Afghan troops.

Bahrami added the rate of recruiting soldiers has increased, despite the number of casualties raised.

