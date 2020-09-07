Featured
Afghan Security Forces convoy targeted by Taliban in Maidan Wardak
A convoy of Afghan security forces was targeted in an IED explosion in Deh Afghanan area of Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, on Monday morning.
Police confirmed the incident and said clashes then occurred between security forces and Taliban militants.
A policeman was injured in the shooting.
Provincial police did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 25 Taliban fighters were killed and eight wounded in clashes and airstrikes in Laghman.
This came after Afghan security forces responded to a Taliban attack on the Alishang checkpoint in Jibon overnight.
Reports indicate there were casualties among the local police but no details have yet been provided.
The Taliban has also not yet commented
9,000 goods containers held up for months by Pakistani officials
As Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan continues to decline another problem has reared its head – that of about 9,000 containers loaded with goods worth more than $400 million stuck at Pakistani ports.
Bloomberg reported Monday that these containers have been held up for about five months. There are two reasons for this, the report stated.
Firstly customs officials are screening all the cargo instead of the five percent they used to check before the COVID-19 outbreak and secondly because not all trucks have GPS trackers – which are mandatory to stop theft and to ensure the containers don’t go missing along Taliban controlled routes.
However, the company tasked to install trackers refuted these claims.
Ghulam Nayab, commercial consular at the Afghanistan consulate in Karachi told Bloomberg that “transit consignments that landed in June are still lying at Karachi port,” said Nayab.
South Asia Pakistan Terminal, the nation’s biggest and deepest container terminal, alone has a backlog of 1,600 boxes, according to Rashid Jamil, chief executive officer of SAPT, a unit of Hutchison Port Holdings.
This, according to Bloomberg, is eroding Pakistan’s trade surplus to Afghanistan even further as a sharp decline has been recorded over the past three years.
In this time, Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have dropped more than 40 percent in the three years that ended in June, to $889 million, according to official data.
Bilateral trade stood at $1.01 billion last fiscal year, down more than 38 percent from $1.64 billion in fiscal 2018, reported Bloomberg.
Afghanistan meanwhile has tried to push for quicker clearance of these containers and also requested that Pakistan waive the demurrage and detention charges, which range from $120 to $200 a day, according to Nayab’s letter to the Pakistani customs office.
“Traders are losing millions of dollars because of shipping and port demurrages,” Nayab said.
Foreign Ministry says gov’t entering talks ‘with a spirit of goodwill’
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Monday welcomed the statement by the heads of the European Union and Canada on imminent peace talks and said government fully intends to seize the opportunity to end the conflict through negotiations.
In a statement issued early Monday, MoFA stated that the Afghan government was also entering talks “with a spirit of goodwill and constructive intent”.
Referring to the release of the Taliban prisoners as an example of this, MoFA stated that this move in itself was a goodwill gesture to build confidence “that goes beyond the Afghan government’s obligations”.
MoFA also called on the Taliban to reciprocate by agreeing on a ceasefire and agree to an immediate reduction of violence.
“The Government of Afghanistan shares the vision for an end state of peace talks where all Afghans, women and men, continue to thrive with their fundament rights intact.”
This statement comes after the EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul and the Canadian ambassador issued a statement Sunday calling for all democratic and human rights achievements of the past 19 years to be preserved during upcoming negotiations with the Taliban.
The EU and Canada also urged all warring parties to immediately start talks to find a negotiated settlement to end the long-term conflict.
India to send team to Kabul to investigate gurdwara attack
