Afghan Security Forces convoy targeted by Taliban in Maidan Wardak

A convoy of Afghan security forces was targeted in an IED explosion in Deh Afghanan area of Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, on Monday morning.

Police confirmed the incident and said clashes then occurred between security forces and Taliban militants.

A policeman was injured in the shooting.

Provincial police did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 25 Taliban fighters were killed and eight wounded in clashes and airstrikes in Laghman.

This came after Afghan security forces responded to a Taliban attack on the Alishang checkpoint in Jibon overnight.

Reports indicate there were casualties among the local police but no details have yet been provided.

The Taliban has also not yet commented