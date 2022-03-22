Latest News
Afghan schools to reopen after a hiatus of 186 days
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education announced the new school year will start Wednesday and that all students should return to class.
The ministry said a ceremony to mark the occasion will also be held on Wednesday. High-ranking officials will attend, a ministerial statement read.
According to the statement, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen on Wednesday.
The ministry urged students and teachers to adhere to dress codes.
“All teachers and students of schools, colleges and educational institutions consider clothing and uniforms in accordance with religious and national standards,”the statement read.
The Ministry of Education has also instructed all teachers to make the necessary preparations, taking into account their responsibilities and competencies, and to provide appropriate educational conditions and environments for students.
The ministry did not issue any further details – especially regarding the issue of teenage girls.
However, last week Reuters reported that the IEA will allow girls to return to class when high schools reopen.
“All schools are going to open to all boys and girls,” Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education, told Reuters.
“But there are some conditions for girls,” he said, adding that female students would be taught separately from males and only by female teachers.
In some rural areas where there was a shortage of female teachers, he said that older male teachers would be allowed to teach girls, Reuters reported.
“There is no school that will close for this year. If there is any school that closes, it is the responsibility of the education ministry to open it,” Rayan added.
Allowing girls and women into schools and colleges has been one of the key demands the international community has made of the IEA since it toppled the Western-backed government in Afghanistan.
Latest News
OIC chief says he will ‘pursue dialogue’ with IEA and int’l community
The head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said on Tuesday that the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting will tackle a number of issues and that the organization will address the situation in Afghanistan.
Speaking during the opening session of the meeting, in Islamabad, the Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, also said that foreign ministers would discuss the political and security situation in Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In his address to delegates, Taha said: “I will pursue dialogue for peace, security and development in Afghanistan with de facto authorities and international partners.”
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also commented on Afghanistan during the opening session and said: “We call for more efforts to help the brotherly Afghan people and we call on Afghans to help themselves by ensuring that Afghan lands are not used as a haven for extremist groups and respect for human rights, including Women’s right to education.”
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan meanwhile gave the opening speech at the two-day meeting and said the OIC needs to encourage the Afghan people and include them in the international community.
He said he believed the “people of Afghanistan are strong enough to evolve and go in the right direction.”
Imran Khan also said no other people had suffered as much as Afghans but noted that for the first time in over 40 years, there was no conflict in the country.
“The only danger now is through the sanctions [imposed on Afghanistan] and non-recognition”, which could cause a humanitarian crisis, he said.
Imran Khan stated that it was “extremely important” to stabilize Afghanistan because it was the “only way we are going to be able to stop international terrorism from Afghan soil”.
“Let’s not be delusional that some other country can come in and fight terrorism through drones. The only way is a stable Afghanistan government that can take care of terrorism.
“Anyone who knows the Afghan character should be cautioned, please do not push the people of Afghanistan where they feel their sovereignty is being threatened.”
The meeting, however, is taking place in the midst of Imran Khan’s toughest political phase as he is facing a no-confidence motion.
Nearly two dozen lawmakers of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have turned against him in the past week. The session for a vote on the motion has been called on 25 March.
Afghanistan has sent a delegation to Islamabad for the meeting but Pakistan’s Dawn News reported that Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was not present.
According to Dawn News, another IEA official, Muhammad Akbar Azeemi, is leading the Afghan delegation.
Latest News
OIC signs Afghanistan Trust Fund charter ahead of 2-day meeting
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, appealed to all the Member States, along with relevant stakeholders and partners, to support the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan.
The appeal was made during the signing ceremony of the establishing charter of the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan, which took place at the Pakistani foreign ministry in Islamabad on Monday, one day before the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers’ 48th session.
The Fund’s founding instrument was co-signed by the Secretary-General of the OIC and the President of the Islamic Development (IsDB) Group, with the presence of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
The signing ceremony signals the coming into effect of the Fund to collect resources for humanitarian assistance and rebuilding efforts in Afghanistan.
Speaking on the occasion, the OIC Secretary-General commended the efforts of the IsDB Group’s president and personnel to set the Fund into effective motion.
For his part, the IsDB Group’s President stressed the importance of the Fund in supporting the Afghan people, stressing the Bank’s commitment to that end. He also appealed to the Member States and international partners to contribute to and support the work of the Fund.
According to the OIC, the Fund was established by a resolution of the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in December. Islamabad, 19 December 2021).
The Fund serves as a mechanism to deliver uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in association with other international actors.
Meanwhile, foreign ministers from OIC member countries and other stakeholders came together Tuesday for the start of the two day meeting, which will see delegates address a number of issues including the crisis in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Eight people including four women and a child died and two others were injured when two vehicles collided in Nangarhar province on Monday evening, local officials confirmed.
According to officials, the incident took place in PD6 of Jalalabad city.
The officials said that four women, and one child died and another woman was injured.
Jawad Sherzad, head of Nangarhar traffic department, confirmed the accident and said that the injured people had been transferred to Nangarhar regional hospital for treatment.
Afghan schools to reopen after a hiatus of 186 days
Tahawol: Pakistan Host OIC Conference
OIC chief says he will ‘pursue dialogue’ with IEA and int’l community
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
OIC signs Afghanistan Trust Fund charter ahead of 2-day meeting
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
Tahawol: Pakistan Host OIC Conference
Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Saar: Security developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Tahawol: Major events in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Zerbena: Chinese company to start extraction of mines
Trending
-
Balkh5 days ago
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to open high schools for girls next week
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN extends Afghanistan mission for another year
-
Business4 days ago
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
-
World5 days ago
China’s state broadcaster announces call between Xi and Biden
-
World4 days ago
Russia ‘tightening noose’ on Mariupol; Biden tells China not to fuel assault
-
Regional4 days ago
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit