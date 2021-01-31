Latest News
Afghan Republic’s talks team meets with leaders of world Muslim union
Members of the Afghan Republic’s religious delegation of the peace talks team on Sunday met with leaders of the International Union of Muslim Scholars in Doha to discuss the peace process.
IUMS President Ahmed al-Raissouni was also in attendance.
In a series of tweets by the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, the body said the leadership of the IUMS leaders said that the current war in Afghanistan lacks religious legitimacy; and therefore, it is necessary to seek a political solution to end the war.
They also said that in the current situation, the provision of immediate ceasefire is a religious obligation and that the parties to the negotiations should agree to this as soon as possible.
In addition, they said the reason for the ongoing war in Afghanistan was based on “political differences” and that the role of Afghanistan’s neighbors in the peace process is fundamental.
The IUMS leaders also called on both peace talks teams to accelerate the pace of the peace negotiation process.
This comes after recent reports emerged of the talks having stalled. However, the Afghan peace talks team is still in Doha and said on Sunday in a virtual press conference that they hope the Taliban return to the negotiating table as soon as possible.
Iran’s Zarif meets Taliban, calls for inclusive government
During talks with a visiting Taliban delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
Iran’s foreign ministry said in a press release after the meeting between the Taliban delegation, led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Ghani Baradar, and Zarif that Iran’s foreign minister welcomed the idea of the formation of an “all-inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan.”
“Political decisions could not be made in a vacuum, and the formation of an all-inclusive government must take place in a participatory process and by taking into account the fundamental structures, institutions and laws, such as the Constitution,” Zarif said.
Zarif also expressed Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue between the Afghan government, the Taliban and other Afghan groups.
He said: “The noble people of Afghanistan have been wronged. The war and occupation of Afghanistan have dealt heavy blows to the Afghan people.”
Zarif was quoted in the statement as having expressed hope that the Taliban would focus efforts on an immediate end to the pains and problems of Afghan people, so that the establishment of peace in Afghanistan “would strip the outsiders of a pretext for occupation”.
Meanwhile the statement noted that Baradar said in the meeting that he “denounced the destructive role of ISIS (Daesh) in Afghanistan.”
He did however express “satisfaction with the process of intra-Afghan talks, and described the formation of an all-inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups as a necessary condition for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.”
The Taliban delegation arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the invitation of Iran for talks with Iranian officials.
On Wednesday, they held talks with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, during which Shamkhani accused the United States of “creating a deadlock” in the intra-Afghan peace talks.
Iran’s top security official called for the “involvement of all Afghan groups” to determine the fate of their country, saying Tehran will “not recognize” any group that seeks to “seize power through war”.
The visit of the Taliban delegation to Iran comes amid a second round of intra-Afghan talks in Doha. The talks resumed earlier this month but have failed to make any headway, even as violence peaks in Afghanistan.
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO sources
International troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline envisaged by the insurgent Taliban’s deal with the United States, four senior NATO officials told Reuters.
The move could however escalate tensions with the Taliban which is demanding a full withdrawal.
“There will be no full withdrawal by allies by April-end,” one of the officials told Reuters.
“Conditions have not been met,” he said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
“And with the new US administration, there will be tweaks in the policy, the sense of hasty withdrawal which was prevalent will be addressed and we could see a much more calculated exit strategy.”
The former Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban early last year calling for the withdrawal of all foreign troops by May in return for the insurgents fulfilling certain security guarantees.
Trump hailed the accord – which did not include the Afghan government – as the end of two decades of war. He reduced US troops to 2,500 by this month, the fewest since 2001.
Plans on what will happen after April are now being considered and likely to be a top issue at a key NATO meeting in February, the NATO sources told Reuters.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September in Doha, but violence has remained high.
“No NATO ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, but we have been clear that our presence remains conditions-based,” said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. “Allies continue to assess the overall situation and to consult on the way forward.”
She said about 10,000 troops, including Americans, are in Afghanistan. Those levels are expected to stay roughly the same until after May, but the plan beyond that is not clear, the NATO source said.
Reuters reported that Kabul and some foreign governments and agencies say the Taliban has failed to meet conditions due to escalated violence and a failure to cut ties with militant groups such as Al Qaeda, which the Taliban denies.
The new US administration under Joe Biden has launched a review of the US-Taliban deal but a Pentagon spokesman said the Taliban have not met their commitments.
However, Washington remained committed to the process and had not decided on future troop levels, the Pentagon stated this week.
A State Department representative said Biden was committed to bringing a “responsible end to the ‘forever wars’… while also protecting Americans from terrorist and other threats.”
Afghanistan’s presidential palace did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters, two Taliban sources said the group has become increasingly concerned in recent weeks about the possibility that Washington might change aspects of the agreement and keep troops in the country beyond May.
“We conveyed our apprehensions, but they assured us of honouring and acting on the Doha accord. What’s going on, on the ground in Afghanistan, is showing something else. And that’s why we decided to send our delegations to take our allies into confidence,” a Taliban leader in Doha told Reuters.
A Taliban delegation this week visited Iran and Russia, and the leader said they were contacting China.
Although informal meetings have been taking place between negotiators in Doha, progress has stalled in recent weeks after an almost one-month break, according to negotiators and diplomats.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters the insurgents remained committed to the peace process.
“No doubt that if the Doha deal is not implemented there will be consequences, and the blame will be upon that side which does not honour the deal,” he said.
“Our expectations are also that NATO will think to end this war and avoid more excuses for prolonging the war in Afghanistan.”
NATO and Washington will have a challenge getting the Taliban to agree to an extension beyond May.
Republic’s talks team claim no discussions held on interim govt
The Afghan Republic’s negotiating team on Sunday denied claims of there having been any discussions with the Taliban regarding an interim government.
Speaking at a virtual press conference in Doha, Qatar, one negotiating team member Rasul Talib said the Taliban has not yet called for discussions on the subject.
“No discussions have been held about an interim government,” said Talib.
“For the Republic’s negotiating team, it’s about what is actually on the negotiating table, not what they (Taliban) are talking about to the media,” Talib added.
Talib also said the Taliban’s head negotiator Abbas Stanikzai is not in Doha for talks but was in Moscow, delivering “propaganda speeches” in a bid to divert the public’s attention from the main topic of talks.
Talib also said that pre-conditions do not lead to dialogue.
“The agenda that the Taliban has raised, there is no issue of releasing prisoners,” Talib said.
The talks team also denied claims that the team members differed on issues among themselves and also rejected claims by the Taliban that President Ashraf Ghani was putting up obstacles in the way of peace.
They said there was no truth in these claims.
“The Doha deal [between the US and the Taliban] has given the Taliban more leverage but statements by officials from the new US administration regarding the revision of this agreement are promising,” Talib said.
The team said however they hope the Taliban team returns to the negotiating tables and that the group realizes that the only way to end the war is through negotiations.
The team did however deny reports that the negotiations had stalled and pointed out that they are not able to return to Afghanistan without the permission of the High Council of National Reconciliation.
