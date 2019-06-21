Afghan Refugees Protested Against UN Office in India

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2019)

The Afghan Refugees in India protested against the United Nation’s (UN) office in New Delhi, the capital of India, on Thursday.

According to the protestors, their applications for refuge are not being followed or refused by the UN office in India.

“We do not have access to our primary rights as refugees,” said Amenullah, an Afghan refugee.

“I have been living here for two years. My application for the refuge has not been followed yet,” said Sonya, another Afghan refugee.

Moreover, they said that the refusal of their applications by UN causes them to be fined. If not paid, they would be imprisoned by the Indian government.

“No one’s application has been accepted yet. We have not received any kind of help from the UN. Therefore, we want the UN to hear and know our problems,” said Wazhma, an Afghan refugee.

Meanwhile, the embassy of Afghanistan in India stressed that the Afghan refugees’ problems will be followed.

“The protest was organized independently by the Afghan refugees. The embassy is always ready to provide services to the Afghans,” said Humayun Nezami, Secretary of the Afghanistan embassy in India.

This comes as based on the report of International Organization for Migration released on Thursday 110,000 Afghans have been deported from Iran to Afghanistan.