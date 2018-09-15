Afghan Refugees’ Living Conditions Improved in Iran, Pakistan: MoRR

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2018 5:47 pm)

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says the living conditions of Afghan refugees have been improved in Iran and Pakistan.

“Afghan refugees join school in Iran without having any documents and it can help Afghan families to have impunity too,” Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, the Minister of Refugees said.

Previously, reports released that most of the Afghan students have failed to continue studies due to the rise of dollar value in Iran and the return of Afghan refugees from Iran has increased by more than 50 percent.

Meanwhile, a commission has been formed in MoRR that its members are from three international and five national institutions.

Balkhi noted that the commission has been formed based on 305th decree of President Ghani for the transparency of land distribution process to the returnees.

Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan constitute the largest and most protracted refugee population under UNHCR’s mandate.

The majority have been resident in both countries since fleeing the Soviet War in Afghanistan during the 1980s.

Despite the success of voluntary repatriation programmes both in Pakistan and Iran, many Afghan refugees have specific needs, vulnerabilities and protection concerns that prevent their return.

In addition, the volatile security situation and human rights violations in Afghanistan remain an ongoing concern.