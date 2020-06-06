Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they have been investigating the burning of a vehicle carrying Afghan nationals in the Iranian city of Yazd.

The MFA statement based on initial reports suggests that three Afghan nationals were killed, four were injured and several others missing in the car fire.

Ahmad Tarahomi Bahabadi, the political deputy of Yazd province in Iran, confirmed the reports of Iranian police forces gunfire at the vehicle carrying Afghan citizens and said that the vehicle caught fire due to high speed and collision with roadside barriers.

According to the statement, the Afghan ambassador to Tehran arrived in Yazd on Friday to closely probe into the cause and relevant factors.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry added that it would proceed with the matter with its counterpart as per the outcomes of the investigation.

It is worth mentioning, weeks ago, reports indicated that the Iranian border guards had thrown and killed a number of Afghan refugees in the Harirud River. This was followed by the Afghan and Iranian governments assigning a joint delegation to look into it; however, the results are pending.