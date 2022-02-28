Afghan refugees in Ukraine trying to flee conflict

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

Just months after fleeing their home country, some Afghan refugees who sought shelter in Ukraine are finding themselves again trying to escape to safety.

More than 500 Afghan families are living in Ukraine. They are reportedly trying to flee to Central Europe amid Russia’s full-scale assault that was launched on Thursday.

“I am leading a group of Afghan refugees in Ukraine. I have come to Ukraine to live a peaceful life, but unfortunately war started here as well, and we have no other choice but to leave,” said Syed Omar Shah Ameer, an Afghan refugee.

“We are planning to go to Poland and then join our relatives in Central Europe. We want to go to a place where safety and prosperity for us and our children is ensured,” he said.

Afghan government said it was working to ensure safety of Afghan citizens in Ukraine.

The government “is concerned for the safety of Afghan citizens and students in Ukraine, and is utilising all available facilities and communication channels to safeguard its citizens and evacuate them to safety,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

Hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed in the conflict.

Zabihullah Mujahid, an Afghan government spokesman, said on Monday there were no casualties among the Afghan citizens.