Afghan refugees in Ukraine trying to flee conflict

3 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

Just months after fleeing their home country, some Afghan refugees who sought shelter in Ukraine are finding themselves again trying to escape to safety.

More than 500 Afghan families are living in Ukraine. They are reportedly trying to flee to Central Europe amid Russia’s full-scale assault that was launched on Thursday.

“I am leading a group of Afghan refugees in Ukraine. I have come to Ukraine to live a peaceful life, but unfortunately war started here as well, and we have no other choice but to leave,” said Syed Omar Shah Ameer, an Afghan refugee.

“We are planning to go to Poland and then join our relatives in Central Europe. We want to go to a place where safety and prosperity for us and our children is ensured,” he said.

Afghan government said it was working to ensure safety of Afghan citizens in Ukraine.

The government “is concerned for the safety of Afghan citizens and students in Ukraine, and is utilising all available facilities and communication channels to safeguard its citizens and evacuate them to safety,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

Hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed in the conflict.

Zabihullah Mujahid, an Afghan government spokesman, said on Monday there were no casualties among the Afghan citizens.

EU reacts to the IEA’s home search operations calling it a ‘crime’

4 hours ago

February 28, 2022

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

The European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan reacted to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) recent house-to-house search operations calling it a “crime”.

Von Brant, the European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan said in a Twitter message on Monday to the IEA that Afghanistan is being watched by the world despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“The intimidations, house searches, arrests, and violence against members of different ethnic groups and women are crimes and must stop immediately,” Von Brant tweeted, adding that “despite Putin’s war, we are watching you.”

This comes after the IEA launched house-to-house search operations in Kabul last week.

On Sunday IEA claimed that dozens of people have been arrested in a cleanup operation in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that began two days ago.

Those arrested included nine kidnappers, six Daesh members and 53 thieves, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a press conference, adding several kidnapped people were also rescued.

He said that the operation was being conducted for the safety of the people and they should not be worried about it.

Iranian FM calls US withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘embarrassing’

6 hours ago

February 28, 2022

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has dismissed US claims that its withdrawal from Afghanistan had all been planned, saying given a choice, Washington would not have opted for the “embarrassing” pullout.

In an interview with Iran’s Press TV, Amir-Abdollahian said: “You saw how the United States withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years in such a manner. If the US could withdraw with any dignity and avoided the embarrassing pullout, it would have certainly not chosen this option.”

He said even though the US claimed in September that all developments in Afghanistan, from the US withdrawal to the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to power, had been pre-planned, they requested Iran’s cooperation in the end to get through that stage.

“It was the Afghan people’s resistance that forced the US out of the country after 20 years. The same occurred in the previous decades, when the Soviet Union was forced to withdraw from Afghanistan. I call Afghanistan our honorable neighbors, who truly stood against domination in the mountains and in the terrains,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

He also said he informed the IEA’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tehran last month that Iran would formally recognize the government after the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Dozens arrested, arms seized in Kabul operation: IEA

21 hours ago

February 27, 2022

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2022)

Dozens of people have been arrested in a cleanup operation in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that began two days ago, government officials said on Sunday.

Those arrested included nine kidnappers, six Daesh members and 53 thieves, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a press conference, adding several kidnapped people were also rescued.

He said that the operation was being conducted for the safety of the people and they should not be worried about it.

The official said female police officers were also involved during house searches and that imams and community representatives also accompanied the teams.

Asked why the operation was happening only in Kabul, Mujahid said the reason was that the capital was more populated and the threat was greater here.

