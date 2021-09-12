Latest News
Afghan refugees in Iran eager to return home
Many Afghan refugees who had fled to Iran are eager to return home to start a new life following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Najibollah, 28, comes from Helmand Province in Afghanistan. One month ago, he spent 10 days walking to the Iranian border city Zahedan to avoid the conflict in his hometown.
During his stay in Iran, the situation in Afghanistan changed rapidly.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan retook control of the country, including the country’s capital city Kabul, and the last batch of U.S. troops left Afghanistan on August 31, ending America’s 20-year-long military presence in the country.
On Tuesday, the Islamic Emirate announced the formation of Afghanistan’s interim government and called on Afghan refugees to return home to build the country.
After hearing this, Najibollah decided to set out on his homecoming journey immediately.
“With the situation in Afghanistan now getting better, we all want to return to our own country. I want to tell all my compatriots that the situation there has improved, and we must return to our hometown and rebuild our homeland,” said Najibollah.
At the immigration center of Zahedan, many like Najibollah were waiting for transportation to go back home.
“The Americans haven’t treated Afghan people well. There have been too many explosions and disasters when the U.S. troops remained in Afghanistan,” said another Afghan refugee, Nesar Ahmad Jafari.
“I hope Afghanistan can have a chance to develop and prosper and that all parties in Afghanistan could reach a consensus for peace. I also would like to see the end of conflict. The war is dark. No matter where it happens, it’s bad,” said another Afghan refugee Mohammad.
According to official data, Iran has so far hosted more than three million Afghan refugees, making it one of the largest recipient countries of Afghan refugees, Reuters reported.
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary, defends withdrawal process
U.S. President Joe Biden, who has faced strong criticism for his administration’s handling of the troop drawdown in Afghanistan, on Saturday defended the chaotic withdrawal process, during a stop at Shanksville, Pennsylvania on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
“I’m told 70% of American people think it was time to get out of Afghanistan, spending all that money. But the flip of it is, they didn’t like the way we got out. But it’s hard to explain to anybody – how else could you get out?” Biden said.
The September 11 anniversary comes shortly after the end of the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan that then-president George Bush launched some 20 years ago to root out al Qaeda, which carried out the 9/11 attacks.
Biden’s withdrawal of remaining U.S. military forces in Afghanistan at the end of August, months after a deadline set by Trump, triggered harsh criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as a lightning-fast takeover by the Islamic Emirate stranded Americans and Afghans seeking to evacuate and raised concerns that the country could once again become a safe haven for al Qaeda.
Biden told reporters that al Qaeda had already expanded it’s global footprint beyond Afghanistan and that the United States could not send troops to every country in which the group operated.
“What’s the strategy? Every place where al Qaeda is, we’re going to invade and have troops stay in? C’mon,” said Biden.
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit
Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship, as part of an Astro-tourist team, poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit.
Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow spaceflight novices on a trip expected to last three days from blastoff at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to splashdown in the Atlantic.
The 38-year-old tech mogul has plunked down an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly Isaacman and three specially selected travel mates into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
The crew vehicle is set for blastoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center atop one of Musk’s reusable Falcon 9 rockets, with a 24-hour targeted launch window that opens at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) on Wednesday. That window will be narrowed or possibly altered a few days before, depending on the weather.
Dubbed Inspiration4, the orbital outing was conceived by Isaacman primarily to raise awareness and support for one of his favorite causes, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a leading pediatric cancer center. He has pledged $100 million personally to the institute.
But a successful mission would also help usher in a new era of commercial space tourism, with several companies vying for wealthy customers willing to pay a small fortune to experience the exhilaration of supersonic flight, weightlessness and the visual spectacle of space.
Setting acceptable levels of consumer risk in the inherently dangerous endeavor of rocket travel is also key and raises a pointed question.
“Do you have to be both rich and brave to get on these flights right now?” said Sridhar Tayur, a professor of operations management and new business models at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, in an interview with Reuters on Friday (September 10).
Inspiration4 officials stress that the mission is more than a joyride. Once in orbit, the crew will perform medical experiments with “potential applications for human health on Earth and during future spaceflights,” the group said in its press materials.
“There is a certain amount of frivolousness and ego in it. But I also believe that we have moved in our understanding of science and our capability and technologies because people have taken these kinds of extraordinary risks. I mean, that is the human endeavor to push the limits,” Tayur said.
The SpaceX flight is designed to carry its four passengers where no all-civilian crew has gone before – into Earth orbit.
There, they will circle the globe once every 90 minutes at more than 17,000 miles per hour, or roughly 22 times the speed of sound. The target altitude is 575 kilometers, or nearly 360 miles high, beyond the orbits of the International Space Station or even the Hubble Space Telescope.
The Inspiration4 crew will have no part to play in operating their spacecraft, despite some largely honorary titles, though two members – Isaacman and geoscientist Sian Proctor – are licensed pilots.
Rounding out the crew are “chief medical officer” Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a bone cancer survivor turned St. Jude physicians’ assistant, and mission “specialist” Chris Sembroski, 42, a U.S. Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer.
Afghan govt to enforce gender segregation at universities
Afghanistan’s acting higher education minister said on Sunday gender segregation would be enforced in universities and that protocols were being put into place so that women can continue their studies.
Acting minister Mawlavi Abdul Baqi Haqqani told a news conference which was broadcast live that they were looking for female teachers to teach women and if there is a shortfall, male teachers would teach them, but in that case, the students would have to wear a veil and the class would be conducted using curtains or by using a TV screen.
“When there is really a need, men can also teach (women) but in accordance with Sharia, they (female students) should observe the veil, and there is a need for a curtain in the classroom so that the teacher can teach the students and by using some facilities such as (TV) screens or other modern devices,” Haqqani said.
“Thanks to God we have a high number of women teachers. We will not face any problems in this. All efforts will be made to find and provide women teachers for female students”
Earlier in the month, students started returning to university classrooms and in some cases females have been separated from their peers by curtains.
