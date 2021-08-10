Latest News
Afghan refugees from Nimroz province flee to Iran as violence escalates
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is extremely concerned by the rapid escalation of conflict in Afghanistan this week, and urged the Iranian authorities to keep the Milak border crossing, near Zaranj in Nimroz province, open for Afghan refugees.
According to a statement issued by the UNHCR on Tuesday, nearly 200 Afghan refugees fled to Iran over the weekend amid intensified clashes in Nimruz.
The UNHCR warned that many more Afghan civilians may find themselves trapped if they are unable to escape from the highly volatile situation.
“UNHCR has urged the Iranian authorities to keep the Milak border crossing open in light of the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Not doing so may put thousands of lives at risk,” the statement read.
In cooperation with Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants’ Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR has already provided immediate assistance to new arrivals, including food and water.
According to the statement, the UNHCR and partners have Tuesday joined an inter-agency mission led by the government to border areas and potential refugee sites, to further assess the humanitarian needs on the ground and scale up the response.
“Together with other humanitarian actors, UNHCR is prepared to provide urgent assistance and support reception arrangements – including emergency shelter, latrines and other core relief items.
“Hygiene packs, including soap and face masks, will also be distributed to help families arriving to stay safe in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.
With almost one million Afghan refugee cardholders already in Iran, Tehran has consistently welcomed Afghans fleeing protracted conflict and violence for over 40 years, including through exemplary inclusion of Afghans in national health and education systems, the UNHCR stated.
“No large-scale displacement across borders from Afghanistan has been observed this year. Any major influx would clearly require the international community to step up immediate and sustained support to both Afghanistan and its neighbours, in a spirit of responsibility- and burden-sharing,” the statement read.
According to the UNHCR, it is estimated that since the beginning of the year nearly 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced within the country – some 244,000 since May alone.
Latest News
Austin discusses situation in Afghanistan with Pakistan’s Bajwa
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday had a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to discuss the issue of safety and security in the region and the situation in Afghanistan.
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided a readout that stated Austin spoke by phone with Bajwa “to discuss our mutual goals of security and stability in the region”.
During the call, Austin expressed his interest in continuing to improve the US – Pakistan relationship and build upon the multiple shared interests in the region.
Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defense relationship more broadly, the readout stated.
Latest News
Khalilzad in Doha to help structure a plan to resolve Afghan crisis
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad left for Doha over the weekend where he will “help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan”, the State Department reported.
According to a statement, Khalilzad will hold several rounds of meetings over three days, and representatives from countries in the region and beyond as well as from multilateral organizations will press for a reduction of violence and ceasefire and a commitment not to recognize a government imposed by force.
Khalilzad is also expected to press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement.
“The increased tempo of Taliban military engagement, resulting civilian casualties in armed conflict between the sides, and alleged human rights atrocities are of grave concern,” the State Department noted.
“A negotiated peace is the only path to ending the war, and the United States will continue to work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to advance a consensus on a political settlement.”
Latest News
ICRC calls for restraint as health centers come under intense pressure
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stated Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of people are at risk as fighting intensifies in and around the cities of Kunduz, Lashkargah, Kandahar and other cities in Afghanistan.
The ICRC has called on all parties to the conflict to exercise immediate restraint, protect civilians and protect critical infrastructure such as hospitals from attacks and casualties resulting from conflict in densely populated areas.
According to a statement issued by the ICRC, as of August 1, at least 4,042 people injured in the war have been treated at 15 health centers assisted by the ICRC, this indicating the severity of the recent violence.
“We are witnessing the destruction of homes, the endangerment of health workers and the sick, the damage to hospitals, as well as water and electricity infrastructure,” said Eloi Fillion, head of ICRC’s central office in Afghanistan.
“The use of explosive weapons in cities has far-reaching implications for civilians beyond their intended purpose. Mortar shells and rockets hit civilian homes without separation. Many families have no choice but to flee to find a safe place. This situation must end,” said Fillion.
Street clashes in Kunduz, Lashkargah and other cities have injured scores of civilians in recent days, while health centers are under intense pressure due to injuries and a lack of staff, the statement read.
Electricity has been cut off in several disputed cities, and water supply networks are struggling in some areas. Most families try to leave those areas, but they cannot because they do not find the vehicles or do not have the funds, the statement said.
The ICRC and its affiliate, the Afghan Red Crescent, are trying their best to evacuate the wounded and the bodies of those killed in the conflict. In July alone, the ICRC assisted with 13,000 war wounded across the country, a number that appears to be rising due to the escalation of fighting in populated areas of the country.
“Health care centers, health workers and ambulances must be safe at all costs. We continue to urge all parties involved to allow humanitarian organizations such as the ICRC and the Afghan Red Crescent Society to evacuate the wounded safely and to provide assistance to people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance,” Fillion said.
Meanwhile Doctors without Borders (MSF) said that a rocket exploded in the compound of MSF Boost hospital in Lashkargah city, capital of Helmand province on Monday.
The explosion was very close to our Emergency Room, and it could have been much worse, MSF tweeted.
According to MSF the Emergency-NGO hospital, next door to them was also hit by a rocket, but there were no injuries at either facility.
The organization stated: “MSF reminds all warring parties that MSF hospital is operational, saving patients’ lives & protected under international humanitarian law. Even during conflict medical facilities must be protected at all times.”
