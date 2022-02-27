Afghan Red Crescent Society distributes aid to vulnerable families in Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2022)

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) on Sunday distributed food items to 300 needy families in Kabul.

The aid was distributed in the presence of Mawlavi Nooruddin Turabi vice president of ARCS , Mawlavi Abdullah Hammad, Director of Kabul Branch, Mawlavi Hayatullah Safi, Director of Central Zone, Qari Noor Zaman Sharafat, Representative of Malik Salman Charity Foundation, directorate of Kabul Red Crescent Society workers and volunteers.

The aid was provided by the King Salman Charity Foundation of Saudi Arabia.

“Each family received 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of rice, 4 kg of beans, 2 kg of lentils, 5 liters of oil and 2 kg of sugar,” the Afghan Red Crescent Society tweeted.

During the distribution process, Mawlavi Turabi thanked the King Salman Charity Foundation for its assistance and called on the representatives of this foundation to increase and accelerate the assistance to reach out to vulnerable countrymen in these difficult circumstances.

“It’s our duty to help needy people and we want to increase our aid so that we could reach out to the needy people in Afghanistan and Inshallah we are committed to continuing this series,” said Qari Noor Zaman Sharafat, a representative of Malik (King) Salman Charity Foundation.

Recently the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed concern that the Afghan people’s need for humanitarian assistance has increased by 30 percent.

The committee wrote on its Twitter page on Tuesday that currently, 24.4 million people across Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance.

According to the United Nations, more than half of Afghanistan’s population is facing a severe crisis and food insecurity, and one million children are at risk of severe malnutrition.