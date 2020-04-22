Afghan prisons; stories from behind the bars

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2020)

Some prisoners in Kabul women prison have written a letter to President Ghani saying that the prison’s prosecutors are asking for AFN150,000 to AFN200,000 in exchange for their release.

According to the detainees, they were to be released on the president’s verdict due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but it didn’t happen, because they haven’t paid the relevant authorities.

“Anyone who demands money for the release of a prisoner should be punished as per the law of punishment,” said Advocate Abdul Sabhan Mesbah.

Sources in the Attorney General’s Office said that taking a sum from prisoners was subject to legal release, while the director of prison affairs, Ahmad Rashed Tutakhail, admits that there were prevalent corrupt elements in prisons.

“There are smartphones in the prison given by the staff to prisoners in exchange for money,” Tutakhail added.

According to him, there are currently 43,000 detainees in Afghan prisons where drug trafficking, bribery, and financial and moral corruptions are evident in many cases.