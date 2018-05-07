Afghan Prisons Packed Full of Foreign Fighters: NDS Chief

(Last Updated On: May 07, 2018 6:44 pm)

Massoum Stanekzai, the Chief of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Monday said that the country’s prisons are full of foreign fighters.

Stanekzai made the remarks during an impeachment session in the lower house of parliament where the head of security institutions including the defense minister and the interior minister were also summoned to respond to questions regarding the insecurities across the country.

He emphasized that the Afghan intelligence agency has launched coordination with the intelligence agencies of the regional countries and the world to prevent from the entrance of foreign militants to the war-torn country.

At the same event, the defense minister Tariq Shah Bahrami said Afghan forces have killed nearly 800 militants and injured 500 others since the launch of the Taliban’s new annual spring offensive.

Bahrami added that 77 insurgents have been arrested and 14 military operation was underway in twelve provinces across the country as he was speaking with the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said specific countries are supporting terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

He emphasized that those countries which are supporting terrorists are trying to face Afghanistan with challenges in order to show the world that “Afghanistan is a failed state”.