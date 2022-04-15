Latest News
Afghan prison commander jailed for 12 years for war crimes by Dutch court
An Afghan man was convicted by a Dutch court on Thursday of war crimes and torture for abusing political opponents at Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the 1980s and was sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Judges said the man, 76, who had been calling himself Abdul Rafief, was actually Abdul Razaq Arif who served as commander of the prison between 1983 and 1990. They dismissed his testimony that he was the victim of a mistaken identity, Reuters reported.
A lawyer for Arif said he would appeal.
Arif arrived in the Netherlands seeking asylum under the Rafief name in 2001 and since became a Dutch national.
He was being tried under “universal jurisdiction” principles, which say suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity can be prosecuted abroad if they cannot be tried in the country where they were allegedly committed, Reuters reported.
According to prosecutors, Arif was responsible for political prisoners in the jail, who were held in inhumane conditions in the facility. Guards under his command beat, tortured and executed prisoners, they said.
During the trial prosecutors cited witnesses who identified “Rafief” as Arif to investigative judges. One victim told judges he still suffered sleepless nights from the psychological torture he underwent in prison.
In the 1980s, Afghanistan’s Soviet-backed government was fighting a guerrilla war against “Mujahideen” Islamist rebels at the time, following the Soviet invasion in 1979.
The Netherlands has previously tried three high ranking officials of the Afghan military intelligence service for similar crimes in the same period in Afghanistan.
Latest News
UNHCR express concern over Afghan women and girls plight
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has once again expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, saying that the country cannot leave its women and girls behind.
In addition to the consequences of conflict, drought, economic crisis, food insecurity and coronation, women and girls in Afghanistan face restrictions on access to and access to education, as well as greater security risks, the agency wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have imposed restrictions on women by gaining power. They have so far not allowed girls to go to school and barred women from government work.
On the other hand, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has severely affected women and girls.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says women and children in Afghanistan are bearing the brunt of the country’s humanitarian crisis.
Latest News
Outlook for Afghan economy ‘dire’ as household incomes shrink: World Bank
The outlook for Afghanistan’s economy is dire with per capita income having fallen by over a third in the last four months of 2021 after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power and foreign forces withdrew, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
“One of the poorest countries in the world has become much poorer,” said Tobias Haque, World Bank Senior Country Economist for Afghanistan.
“The isolation of the Afghan economy following last August’s political crisis risks…leading to grave poverty, displacement, fragility, and extremism threats,” he told a briefing for the release of the World Bank’s first development update on the country since August Reuters reported.
The IEA takeover prompted foreign governments, led by the United States, to cut development and security aid, and the strict enforcement of sanctions has debilitated the country’s banking sector.
The World Bank update said that incomes had dropped so starkly that around 37% of Afghan households did not have enough money to cover food while 33% could afford food but nothing more, Reuters reported.
An IEA failure to meet Western conditions, in particular access to education for all girls, has led the international community to withhold international assistance and keep financial sanctions in place, with exceptions for humanitarian aid.
“Under current conditions, the outlook for Afghanistan’s economy is dire,” the World Bank said in a statement accompanying the update.
If current conditions continued, the World Bank predicted, Afghanistan’s real gross domestic produce (GDP) per capita would decline by around 34% between the end of 2020 and the end of 2022, reversing all progress since 2007.
The United States cancelled planned meetings in March, some of which would have included the World Bank, to discuss key economic issues after the IEA sent all high school-aged girls home after they had arrived ready for classes.
The U-turn angered donors, foreign governments and many Afghans as IEA officials had previously said they were opening all schools.
Latest News
US claims ‘serious erosion’ of human rights after IEA takeover
The takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate has resulted in the serious erosion of human rights in the country, Washington said on Tuesday.
“In Afghanistan, the Taliban’s (IEA) takeover precipitated a humanitarian crisis, and has resulted in serious erosion of human rights, from arbitrary detentions of women, protesters, and journalists, to reprisals against security forces for the former government, to growing restrictions on where women and girls can study or work,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken made the remarks at a press conference on the release of the US State Department’s annual country reports on human rights practices.
The report stated that “significant human rights issues” occurred in Afghanistan both before and after the IEA took control of the country on August 15.
The report identified a number of serious human rights violations under IEA rule, including reprisal killings by IEA fighters; the removal of women and minority groups from leadership; serious restrictions on free speech; and bans on women from working or receiving an education.
Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s Afghanistan Campaigner, also said that IEA violated human rights particularly with respect to women and girls. She said that human rights advocating institutions continue to document the violations.
IEA, however, rejected the US State Department’s report on human rights as “contemptuous.”
“Afghans have left behind the horrific era of occupation and military presence of the United States when homes were being bombarded and raided,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden, Finland join NATO
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion about IEA’s commitments
Tahawol: Discussion about US demands discussed
Afghan prison commander jailed for 12 years for war crimes by Dutch court
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Indian trucks carry cargo to Uzbekistan for first time via Afghanistan and Pakistan
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion about IEA’s commitments
Tahawol: Discussion about US demands discussed
Saar: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Tashkent meeting on trans-Afghan railway project discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge stolen by thieves in India
-
Latest News5 days ago
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN envoy raises concerns over media restrictions
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan’s Railways Authority reviewing operating contracts
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ill-treatment of refugees adversely affecting relations: Muttaqi to Iran’s envoy
-
World5 days ago
California woman wins $10m after accidentally buying wrong lottery ticket
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
-
Latest News3 days ago
Baradar orders security agencies to help DABS recover money owed for electricity