Afghan Prime Minister addresses nation in first voice message

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, addressed the nation for the first time on Saturday in a half-hour audio message.

“The Islamic Emirate is not the cause of unemployment and the poor economic situation in Afghanistan, all these problems are the legacy of the previous government,” he told the nation.

In the message, Akhund called on the people of Afghanistan to support the government of the Islamic Emirate and stressed that the Islamic Emirate (IE) has fulfilled its promises.

He acknowledged that there were economic problems in the country, but said that the “sustenance of the people” was not promised by the government of the Islamic Emirate, that it was from Allah, and that Allah was testing his servants.

“In the past, people did not have a place to spend the day and night, but now there is an atmosphere where security is everywhere,” he said.

Addressing IE members and forces, Akhund said: “I call on all the people and the Mujahideen to stand side by side in the formation and stability of this Islamic system and work for a better future.

“We work day and night to solve people’s problems beyond our human capacity. We have formed various commissions and committees to coordinate matters, all of which are working,” he said.

“People who enter people’s homes are not Mujahideen, they are armed thieves dressed as Mujahideen and doing evil deeds,” he stressed.

Akhund said: “All governors, commanders and officials are strongly instructed to open your gates to the people, otherwise the gates of Allah’s mercy will be closed to you.”

He rejected the criticism of the structure of the government. He claimed that the government of the Islamic Emirate was “inclusive” and that the rights of all classes were guaranteed.

“The decision to integrate the system must be made by the people,” he said.

In his message he asked, “Did the previous government create an inclusive system in which two departments operated in the same place and each had its own supporters?”

He claimed that “in the current system, any nation and section can see itself.”

Akhund also claimed that “the Islamic Emirate has guaranteed women’s rights.”

“Education is mandatory for both men and women. We hope all women have access to education.”

However, Akhund emphasized that “the Islamic Emirate has given women’s rights, dignity and chastity.”

He also assured neighboring countries that there is no threat to them from the IEA.

“We have already told our neighbors and we are still telling them that we will not harm you,” he said.

He added that we are thinking about rebuilding our country.

“We do not have a policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries,” he said.

This is his first message to the nation since the IEA takeover in Afghanistan in August.