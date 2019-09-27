Afghan Presidential Election Should Be Beyond Reproach: U.S.

The U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with President Ashraf Ghani by phone on Thursday regarding the Afghanistan presidential election which is scheduled for September 28, 2019.

Pompeo has told Ghani that holding the presidential election should be “beyond reproach to ensure the legitimacy of the outcome,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus said.

“Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Afghanistan’s President Ghani today (Thursday) to underscore the United States’ expectation that the conduct of candidates and government institutions holding the Afghanistan election should be beyond reproach to ensure the legitimacy of the outcome,” Morgan said.

The United States reiterates its condemnation of the Taliban, ISIS, and other terrorist groups that have threatened violence in order to deprive citizens of their right to vote, she added.

Meanwhile, President Ghani said in a tweet that the two sides have discussed elections over the weekend.

“And to ensure security for a big turn out. I expressed our gratitude for the United States’ assistance in blood and treasure and reiterated our partnership for a stable Afghanistan,” Ghani tweeted.

It comes as Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Thursday that it is fully prepared to hold the presidential elections on Saturday, September 28.

It will be the Afghanistan fourth presidential election and seventh election in total since 2001.