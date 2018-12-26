Afghan Presidential Election Delayed by Three Months

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2018)

Afghanistan’s upcoming presidential election will be delayed for three months, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Wednesday.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for the IEC told Ariana News that the decision was made to bring necessary electoral reforms and get fully prepared for the election.

Meanwhile, a source in the IEC says that the reason behind delaying the upcoming election was the slow registration process of the candidates.

Earlier it was said that the main cause for the postponement of the election would be the enhancement of transparency and bringing reforms.

According to figures by the IEC, so far 50 individuals have received the informative packages for the presidential election but none has met the requirements for the nomination.

This comes as the upcoming presidential election was scheduled for April 20, 2019.