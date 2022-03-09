Afghan poultry sector in danger of collapsing: union

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Poultry and Grain Production Union said on Tuesday that while almost $1.5 billion has been invested in the poultry sector in the country over recent years, the sector is in danger of collapsing.

According to union members, the volatility of the market and the importing of poultry and grain into Afghanistan over the past six months have created many problems for the sector and negatively affected poultry farmers and grain producers.

“We have invested nearly $1.5 billion in various areas of the poultry sector, but now we are facing various problems,” said Gull Murad Arab, a member of Nangarhar’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

“We have invested in this sector, but now we have lost the market completely,” said Haji Aziz, head of a grain processing plant.

Officials at the Afghan Ministry of Trade and Industry say they are committed to boosting domestic production and will take immediate action to support the sector.

“We have recently set up a committee to support domestic production, which works to promote domestic production,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minster of commerce and industries.

Economists say overcoming the current economic crisis in Afghanistan is only possible by supporting domestic production.