Afghan Politicians Urge Intensified Peace Efforts

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2019)

A number of Afghan politicians believe that efforts of the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is moving very slow.

Ambassador Khalilzad is in Kabul since early this week.

He has met with Afghan leaders and prominent politicians including former President Hamid Karzai, former national security advisor Hanif Atmar, the leader of a political party Sayed Hamid Gailani and other politicians, during his stay in Kabul.

However, some politicians emphasized on Monday that he needs to accelerate his efforts at this juncture toward the launch of an intra-Afghan dialogue.

“If it goes this way we will not see a peace. But if it is intensified with clarity it would be better. We should understand the criteria for peace,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, the head of National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.

“There won’t be a hope for peace until the two sides announce a ceasefire,” said Aziz Rafiee, the Executive Director of Afghan Civil Soceity Forum.

According to the politicians, the Afghan peace conference in China will pave the way for resumption of U.S.-Taliban talks and launch of intra-Afghan dialogue.

“The Beijing conference is very crucial. This meeting can pave the ground for direct negotiation between Taliban and government and Taliban and the United States,” said Haji Din Mohammad, an Afghan politician who is invited to peace conference in China.

The intra-Afghan meeting was scheduled for October 28 between representatives of Taliban and Afghan politicians including government officials.

But it was delayed for an unspecified period of time after representatives of United States, China, Russia, and Pakistan met in Moscow.

Politicians said it was delayed after the Afghan government failed to present its list of participants.

However, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Monday that China has decided to postpone the meeting.

Ghani’s spokesman added that the government has prepared a list of participants which includes member of political parties, political allies, oppositions, and other elite members of the society.

Sediqqi further said that the government has prepared a seven-point peace plan to execute for ensuring a sustainable peace in the country.