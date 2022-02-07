Latest News
Afghan politician calls on international community to recognize IEA
Jafar Mahdavi, head of Millat-e-Mutahid Party, has called on the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and release Afghanistan’s frozen assets.
Mahdawi, who was among the delegation of Afghan civil activists who visited Norway for a three-day summit last month, stressed that Afghans would suffer more hardships if the West fails to recognize the current government in the country.
Addressing a press conference, he stated: “The release of [Afghanistan’s] frozen assets by the US could make the situation better for the people and could resolve [economic] issues among the people.”
Mahdavi added that government will soon hire experts from all Afghan ethnicity “especially Hazaras.”
Mahdavi urged the IEA to create a special court to prosecute former corrupt officials in order to recoup stolen assets.
“The criminals should be prosecuted and a court should be formed so that stolen money would be returned. Security and welfare should be maintained for the people of Afghanistan,” Mahdavi stated.
A number of participants at the Norway summit believe that such meetings could provide an opportunity to raise concerns that Afghans have.
Laam Mohibi, one summit participant said: “We are very optimistic about this meeting, that our voices could reach the Islamic Emirate.”
Aarif Wafayee, another participant said: “Such meetings provide an opportunity for people to raise their voices.”
Welcoming the meeting, the IEA stated that such meetings could remove gaps between the people and the government.
Abdulhaq Hemad, a member of the IEA said: “We are committed to all the rights of our citizens,” and added that some concerns could be referred for reference when the authorities draw up the constitution, “which will be determined later.”
IEA rejects UN report, says findings on al-Qaeda and Daesh are untrue
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected a report by the UN Security Council Monitoring Group that militant groups in the country enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan since the take over by the IEA in August.
According to the report, which was released last week, the UN stated that the return of the IEA to power has raised concerns globally about the possibility of it becoming a safe haven for Al-Qaida and its affiliates in the country and a potential magnet for terrorist fighters from other regions to travel to the country.
“The security landscape in Afghanistan changed dramatically on 15 August,
when the Taliban (IEA) took control of the country. There are no recent signs that the Taliban (IEA) has taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorist fighters in the country.
“On the contrary, terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom there than at any time in recent history,” the report read adding however, that “Member States have not reported significant new movements of foreign terrorist fighters to Afghanistan”.
The IEA meanwhile said in a statement Monday that it strongly rejects the claims in the report and stated it does not consider such reports “in which there is no evidence to be in the interests of Afghanistan, the region and the world”.
The IEA stated that “the best security in Afghanistan has been provided since the Islamic Emirate came to full sovereignty” in August last year.
“The Islamic Emirate has fulfilled its obligations under the Doha Agreement and does not allow anyone to pose a threat from Afghanistan to other countries, and expects the same from others,” read the statement.
The IEA also stated that “as a responsible system, [the IEA] will play a positive role in the security and stability of Afghanistan, the region and the world by using the available facilities and opportunities, and hopes that other parties, including the UN Security Council, will understand these facts and make responsible statements”.
The latest report of the UN Security Council on activities of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda and their affiliates also stated that Osama bin Laden’s son, Abdallah, visited Afghanistan in October “for meetings with the Taliban (IEA)”.
The UN’s sanctions monitoring team prepares such reports twice a year as part of efforts to implement sanctions imposed on the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.
The committee found that al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), which is led by Osama Mehmood and his deputy Atif Yahya Ghouri, “retains a presence in Afghanistan, in the provinces of Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika and Zabul, where the group fought alongside the Taliban (IEA)” against the ousted government of Ashraf Ghani.
AQIS is estimated to have between 200 and 400 fighters, mainly from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan, the report said.
However, the report concluded that the IEA has acted to rein in the anti-China terror group Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP), also known as Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).
“Some Member States reported that, following the Taliban’s (IEA) return to power, ETIM/TIP fighters were relocated from their traditional stronghold in Badakhshan province, on the border with China, to Baghlan, Takhar and other provinces, as part of the Taliban’s (IEA) efforts to both protect and restrain the group,” the report said.
Former UK defence chief urges the West to ‘recognise’ the IEA
The former head of the UK’s armed forces, General Sir David Richards, has called on Western countries to formally recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Richards, the UK Chief of Defence Staff from 2010 to 2013, said it was time to accept that the war in Afghanistan had been lost and work with the IEA, BBC reported on Monday.
No country has yet recognised the Afghan administration, which seized power in August following a lightning offensive bolstered by the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.
“I think the West is going to end up recognising the Taliban (IEA) government. If that’s the case, then we better get on with it sooner rather than later,” said Richards in a BBC Radio 4 broadcast.
Calls for the West to recognise the IEA, and in the process unlock frozen foreign assets, have increased amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said last week that his administration had “come closer” to their “goal” of recognition.
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in attack ‘launched’ from Afghanistan
Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the Pakistan military said, the second such attack since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in August.
The Pakistan army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organizations, Reuters reported.
“Militants from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistan Taliban, which renewed an allegiance with the IEA after the fall of Kabul, claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, Reuters reported.
The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory.
“We assure other countries, especially our neighbors, that no one will be allowed to use Afghan land against them,” Bilal Karimi, deputy IEA spokesman told Reuters.
The IEA late last year played the role of facilitator in talks between the TTP and the Pakistan government.
Those talks fell apart in December and since then there have been a series of attacks on Pakistani forces along the border.
“As per its promises, Taliban (IEA) government should stop such cross-border militants attacks,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, said in a statement.
