(Last Updated On: November 20, 2019)

Waheed Muzhda, an Afghan writer and political analyst, was shot dead by two gunmen, who were riding a motorbike, late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Muzhda was frequently interviewed on his Taliban insight, especially with peace developments.

Another pro-Taliban commentator Hassan Haqyar was wounded in a similar attack in Kabul last month.

(This is a developing story.)