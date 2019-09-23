Afghan Policeman Opens Fire on Foreign Forces in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2019)

A policeman has opened fire on foreign forces in Kandahar airfield this afternoon, a security source who wishes not to be named said.

The attacker was killed in the exchange of fires, the source added.

Immediately there was no report about any casualties to the foreign forces in the “insider attack”.

Local security officials said they were not aware of such an incident.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that the gates of the airport was shut following the incident.

The NATO’s Resolute Support mission has not made a comment about the report yet.