Afghan Police Shot Dead Suicide Bomber In Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 07, 2018 5:37 pm)

The Afghan National Police shot dead a suicide bomber on Monday as he was apparently preparing to attack an outdoor blood-donor facility in Shara Naw area of Kabul City, officials said.

Mohammad Salem Almas, the head of Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kabul police told reporters that the suicide bomber on foot was identified by police before he could reach to his target and was shot dead.

Apparently, the target of the suicide bomber was a group of Afghan journalists and civil society activists, gathered in a tent in the area, either to donate blood or cover a blood donation campaign under the name of “our blood can save the lives of our compatriots”.

“There was a news event where reporters had gathered,” a reporter told Ariana News. “Journalists and civil society activists were the main targets of the attacker.”

“Our compatriots had gathered to donate their blood for the Afghan security forces, but the terrorists once again tried to kill our reporters. Fortunately, they failed this time,” a civil society activist added.

Apart from the bomber, no casualties were reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

This comes as on April 30, in two back-to-back attacks, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group also known as Daesh, at least 29 people including nine journalists were killed and dozens of civilians were injured.