Afghan Police Fighting on Empty Stomachs: Gen. Murad

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2018 6:04 pm)

Gen. Murad Ali Murad, former deputy interior minister for security says Afghan police is having the worst condition despite an ongoing fighting season in the country.

“Right now, our forces are fighting in Ghazni but they have no food. As deputy interior minister for security, I feel embarrassed in front of my people because I couldn’t feed my soldiers,” speaking during his farewell ceremony Gen. Murad said.

“Last night, we had bad incidents in several districts. In Ghazni, Baghlan, Farah, Urozgan, Daikundi and many more provinces in the east and northeastern provinces, people are yelling that please help us,” he added.

At the same event, the interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmak emphasized that corruption still exists in the ministry.

Minster Barmak said despite millions of dollars being invested in the ministry, the Afghan police still lack systems and needed equipment due to corruption.

“Millions of dollars were purred to this country, but we don’t have a simple device which worth one or two million dollars,” minister Barmak said. “I called the MoI contractors and asked them why they were giving money to the police chief, security chief, logistics chief and other police officials, but they denied while they do give money to the corrupt people.”