Afghan PM calls for international community to recognize IEA govt

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2022)

Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund has reiterated calls by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for the new Afghan government to be recognized by the international community.

Addressing the one-day “Afghanistan Economic Conference” on Wednesday in Kabul, Akhund stated that Islamic countries should take the lead in recognizing the IEA.

He added that the IEA has been able to eradicate corruption and ensure security throughout the country.

“I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition.”

“I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognize us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” Akhund said.

He also called on the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and stressed that continuing to freeze the country’s foreign reserves is bringing widespread despair to the people of Afghanistan and “this in itself is a violation of human rights.”

“We do not want help for ourselves, our ministers and officials, but for the oppressed people,” he said.

Akhund noted that the foreign countries must provide basic assistance to Afghanistan; temporary and short-term aid cannot cure Afghanistan’s pain, he said.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who also attended the conference, stated: “We call on the United States to release the frozen money of Afghans, and we are ready to resolve all issues through negotiations.”

In the meantime, United Nations envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said that the UN has always called for the lifting of sanctions.

“Our efforts and assistance are ongoing to secure the salaries of doctors and teachers, and as [second deputy prime minister Abdul Salam] Hanafi said, we are trying to speed up the process of comprehensive assistance,” Lyons said.