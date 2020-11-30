Latest News
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
An Afghan major under US protection at an American base fears he could be in danger of being killed by the Taliban after being given an ultimatum following the Pentagon’s reversal on its asylum decision.
Major Mohammed Naiem Asadi, one of Afghanistan’s few elite attack helicopter pilots, his wife and four-year-old daughter had been approved in October to move to the US but this month that decision was overturned.
According to Asadi he has been told he will be forced to leave the US base in Afghanistan on Monday if he does not rejoin the Afghan Air Force, Stars and Stripes reported.
In a letter to US officials, Asadi’s lawyer Kimberly Motley said she was “extremely concerned” the major would be imprisoned and separated from his family if turned over to the Afghan military.
According to Stars and Stripes, the Afghan government has threatened to imprison pilots in the past for attempting to gain asylum in other countries.
For the last month, Asadi and his family have been living under US military protection, but on Sunday afternoon, US and Afghan military officers told Asadi that if he does not rejoin the Afghan Air Force, he will be forced to leave the base, Asadi told Stars and Stripes.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry has said it is committed to protecting him, Asadi said he doubts the Afghan government’s ability and willingness to protect him at a time when the country is witnessing a wave of assassinations by the Taliban.
Asadi meanwhile is said to have killed more Taliban than any other pilot in the Afghan Air Force during thousands of flight hours, Afghan and US military officers told Stars and Stripes.
In the summer, he protected an American pilot who crashed his A-29 Super Tucano attack turboprop in northern Afghanistan, a letter of commendation signed by US Air Force Captain Robert V. Yost said.
Asadi led a flight of two MD-530 attack helicopters that scrambled to protect the crash site in Taliban-contested territory, and Asadi’s efforts were vital to the pilot’s rescue, Yost wrote.
“The incident was just one of countless events where Maj. Asadi’s actions have protected and saved lives,” he wrote.
Asadi applied for asylum in the US under Significant Public Benefit Parole, a temporary status for noncitizens in need of protection. He then passed several background checks, with a US military contractor confirming the authenticity of the Taliban death threats he received, Stars and Stripes reported.
According to Motley, risks to Afghan pilots from the Taliban dramatically increase once it’s known they are applying for a visa to leave the country.
“It is also quite clear that the Afghan government cannot (or will not) protect the Asadi family from the Taliban,” Motley said in her letter. “They simply do not have the capacity or ability.”
Asadi told Stars and Stripes on Sunday he is concerned with what may happen to him and his family should they leave the base.
“It’s very scary for me,” Asadi said. “My wife, she knows too. She is very sad, she didn’t eat lunch or breakfast; we didn’t sleep last night. It’s a very bad situation.”
COVID-19
Oxygen producing plant inaugurated at Kabul Hospital
An oxygen-producing plant was inaugurated on Sunday at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in the capital Kabul city.
A number of high-ranking government officials including Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, and several MPs and Monsoor Ahmad Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul had attended the inauguration ceremony of the plant.
The plant with a capacity of producing 50 balloons of oxygen per hour would meet patients’ needs at the hospital.
The 300-bed Jinnah Hospital, which was one of the capital’s Covid-19 isolation centers, is constructed by the government of Pakistan in Dasht-e-Barchi of the city at a cost of US$ 24 million.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Monsoor Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan is committed to assisting Afghanistan in development projects.
Along with Hon Afghan Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Usmani inaugurated new Oxygen production plant provided by Pakistan to Jinnah Hospital.Kabul. Pakistan committed to help Afghanistan in development projects @PakEmbKabul @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/LEj6iNPKI2
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) November 29, 2020
“We are trying to establish a cancer treatment center at the Ali Jinnah Hospital. Pakistan is ready to assist Afghanistan in various areas, even peace,” the Pakistani Ambassador said.
At the inauguration ceremony, Public Health Acting Minister Jawad Osmani warned of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.
He stated that around 1240 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past week. According to him, the infections have increased by 10 percent and the fatalities have increased by 3 percent.
Latest News
Gailani calls for new body for Peace Affairs
Sayed Hamid Gailani, Chairman of Mahaz-e-Milli party said in an interview with Ariana News that the establishment of a new body is necessary to lead peace talks.
According to Gailani the new body should be acceptable to all parties.
“An evolution is needed to establish new institutions to arrange everything. The new situation should be acceptable for all,” said Gailani.
President Ashraf Ghani should also not insist on completing his five year term, said Gailani.
“Ashraf Ghani at what price does he want to complete five years. 300 people have been killed every day,” added Gailani.
He also called on the Taliban and government to act honestly in the peace talks.
This comes after EU and US called for a swift establishment of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), the body designed to lead peace affairs and the republic’s negotiating team.
Business
Kabul residents face another winter with limited power
Officials of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power distribution company, said on Sunday that Afghanistan will face a lack of electricity because the project to transfer 500 Megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan has not yet been completed.
According to officials they have however resolved the lack of electricity in industrial parks.
“We demand 760 megawatts at this important time. We offered 450 megawatts of electricity last year, in the current year our offer increased to 480 megawatt,” said Salim Salimi, deputy head of the DABS.
However, officials acknowledged that no basic work has been done in the past 20 years regarding electricity.
On the other hand, officials of the Chamber of Mines and Industries say that they don’t have permanent electricity in the industrial parks.
“The industrial parks need 200 megawatts of electricity, they have provided only 10 feeders to the industrial park. Craftsmen can’t work without electricity in any corner of the world,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the chamber.
“We don’t have regular power in the industrial park yet. If we had power for 12 hours, why we complain?” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, head of the association of steel factories.
This comes ahead of winter – when Kabul residents struggle to cope due to freezing temperatures and limited power.
