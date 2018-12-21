Afghan Peace Talks Will Yield ‘Very Positive’ Results: Saudi Arabia

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2018)

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States Khalid bin Salman has said that the UAE talks on Afghan peace process will yield “very positive” results by the beginning of next year.

In series of tweets on Thursday, Khalid bin Salman said that the recent meeting among the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Taliban on Afghan peace process were “productive” and will help “promote” intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending the conflict.

“We will start to see very positive results by the beginning of next year,” he said.

The three-day U.S.-Taliban talks were held in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, where the U.S. Special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban representatives as part of the diplomatic efforts to end the 17 years of war in Afghanistan.

Officials from Saudi Arabia and the UAE also participated in the meeting in UAE, where they had proposal of a three-month ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Khalilzad said.

However, according to Khalilzad, the Taliban responded that they were not able to decide or agree with the complete proposal and asked for more time to go back and consult with their leadership.

“We will continue to work with our allies; USA and UAE and others to produce positive results for the brotherly Afghani people in order to find an end to the conflict and establish much-needed peace and security in Afghanistan,” Saudi envoy said.