Afghan peace talks teams share demands that differ vastly
The Afghan Republic’s talks team and the Taliban’s team each presented their demands during discussions on Wednesday and while the republic’s team wants achievements to be preserved, the Taliban are set on an Islamic state.
This came on the fifth straight day of discussions between the two sides after last week’s breakthrough in the months-long deadlock.
Sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the Republic’s team put forward 28 items and emphasized the need to preserve the achievements made over the past 19 years.
The Taliban in turn put forward 22 demands and emphasized the need for an interim government and women’s rights to be upheld in accordance with Sharia law.
The source said the requests by the Republic’s negotiators included the following:
- Declaring a lasting ceasefire without any conditions
- Preserving the Islamic Republic system
- Preserving the country’s flag
- Preserving the Afghan Constitution
- Preserving the Afghan national defense and security institutions
- Accepting all contracts and agreements that the government signed with various countries
- Disarming all Taliban fighters after a peace agreement has been signed
- Recruiting the Taliban into government structures after the completion of the peace process
- Accepting women, children, and people with disabilities’ rights as per national and international norms.
“Today both [teams of] negotiators discussed relevant issues on the agenda. Our negotiators focused on people’s demands,” said Najia Anwar, spokeswoman for the State Ministry on Peace Affairs.
The Taliban meanwhile called for the following:
- Removal of all Taliban names from blacklists
- Removal of the use of terms such as republic and democratic and for the next government to be named the Islamic government
- All educational and training institutions should operate in accordance with Sharia law
- Establishing an organization under the name of Amr-bil-Maroof to enforce Islamic law
- Establishing an interim government for between 12 and 18 months
- Both sides to keep the areas under their control currently [but local governments in Taliban areas to be handed over]
- Disarming the Taliban would be accepted once an Islamic government has been established
- Recognizing the Taliban as a shadow government until the peace process has been finalized
- Terms like war crimes and violations of human rights should be removed and the use of the words should be recognized as a crime
- Including at least 100,000 Taliban fighters into the Afghan security forces after a peace deal has been reached
- Civil society, human rights, women rights, and freedom of speech should be in accordance with Sharia law
- Establishing an Ulema council to advise the government and its decisions should be adhered to
“The Taliban and the government’s proposals should be discussed in the peace talks and I personally want a ceasefire first,” said Sima Samar, State Minister for Human Rights.
This comes after the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban agreed on procedural rules last week in order to take the talks forward.
Russian Helicopters accuse Ukraine of endangering lives of US, Afghan troops
Russian Helicopters, the manufacturer of Mi-17V-5 choppers used in Afghanistan, has warned that the lives of US and Afghan soldiers could be at risk as the helicopters are being repaired by unauthorized enterprises in Ukraine.
In a statement issued on the company’s website, Russian Helicopters Holding Company said it “considers it necessary to warn that Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises are carrying out illegitimate overhaul of Mi-17V-5 Helicopters and thereby endangers the lives of the American and Afghan soldiers that are operating these Helicopters.”
According to information gained by the company “about the arrival of two Mi-17V-5 Helicopters of the Afghan Air Force at the Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises Motor Sich (Zaporozhye) and Aviakon (Konotop) for performing illegitimate overhaul, Russian Helicopters Holding Company disclaims all responsibility for further safe operation of mentioned Helicopters and has every reason to deny services related to maintenance of these Helicopters,” read the statement.
The company said repairs on the helicopters will be done at companies that are not equipped to “overhaul of this type of Helicopter in the prescribed manner, as no actualized repair and design documentation for the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter, spare parts or repair group sets were delivered to these aircraft repair companies.”
“This overhaul must be considered as illegitimate,” the company stated.
The company went on to state that it was happy to provide a list of all non-authorized Ukrainian helicopter repair companies carrying out unauthorized repairs to organizations and governments.
US tells Kabul to ‘prioritize a meaningful’ fight against corruption
US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said Wednesday that Washington expects the Afghan government to strengthen its commitment to fight corruption and to address the issue of impunity against powerful people in this regard.
Marking International Anti-Corruption Day, Wilson said in a series of tweets: “I want to emphasize that the US expects that the Afghan government will strengthen its commitment to transparency and accountability by prioritizing a meaningful, demonstrable fight against corruption.”
Wilson also said that government must address the impunity of powerful Afghans.
“The Afghan government must send the signal to powerful actors that their crimes will be punished,” Wilson tweeted.
He also said that progress on corruption means demonstrable results which will command widespread public support, strengthen Afghanistan, and ensure continued strong backing by the international donor community.
Afghanistan is listed among the top ten most corrupt countries in the world and continues to battle the scourge.
Just last week, Etilaatroz newspaper looked into government’s spending of funds in it’s emergency fund named Code 91 – a fund that only President Ashraf Ghani can access.
Etilaatroz stated that over AFN2 billion ($25.9 million) of Code 91 had been used for personal expenses for more than a dozen government officials in the year 1398 (April 2019 to March 2020).
Last month the EU Delegation to Afghanistan held its sixth annual Anti-Corruption Conference in Kabul and EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt emphasized the importance of strengthening anti-corruption efforts as a measure to build trust between the Afghan people and their government as well as with the international donor community.
Despite measures to fight corruption, and Ghani’s establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission, reports of graft are ongoing.
Overnight attack by Taliban in Ghazni ‘under control’
Ghazni provincial governor’s spokesman Wahidullah Juma Zada has confirmed that parts of Andar district came under attack on Tuesday night by the Taliban.
He said the Taliban first detonated an explosives-laden Humvee, which killed at least three Afghan National Army soldiers and wounded two others.
Zada said the attack started at around midnight and continued through the night. He said reinforcements were however deployed to the area and the situation is now under control.
However, “another Mazda type vehicle full of explosives was discovered in the area by [security] forces,” he said.
The Ministry of Defense has also confirmed the attack and said in a statement it had been carried out against a military base in Andar district.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MoD said two soldiers had been killed and three wounded.
“The Taliban attack was repelled and they also suffered casualties.”
However, no further details were given on casualties.
The MoD stated that security forces had detected and defused a car bomb before it could be detonated. The statement did not mention the Humvee bombing report.
The Taliban has not yet commented nor has any group claimed responsibility for the attack.
