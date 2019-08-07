Afghan Peace Process; Khalilzad Met With India’s Foreign Minister

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2019)

Zalamay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative in Afghanistan, is in India consulting to achieve a regional consensus on the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad in his first meeting with India’s Foreign Minister has shared the latest information regarding the Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Minister describes the talks by the U.S. for the Afghan peace process productive.

“Useful discussions with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad. Provide a comprehensive update on the situation in Afghanistan. Shared views on how we could work together effectively,” said Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Foreign Minister.

Moreover, Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, who promised of Pakistan’s loyal strategy in the Afghan peace process with Donald Trump, now is being accused of dealing Kashmir over peace in Afghanistan with Trump by his political rivals.

Shahbaz Sharif, Chief of the political opposition party to the government, says that what kind of a deal it could be; the peace happiness to be going on in Afghanistan while people’s blood is shed in Kashmir.

However, Imran Khan says that he did not met with Trump to solve the problem between India and Pakistan.

“I did not travel to the United State to solve the problem between India and Pakistan. We went to Pakistan since the United States’ people, government, and Trump have a special interest to solving of the Afghanistan problem and we also stressed that Afghanistan’s problem has only a political solution,” said Imran Khan.

At the same time, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul, says that his country has used its influence on the Taliban’s political office in Qatar to help the Afghan peace process and, therefore, the talks have reached where it is now.

This comes as the peace in Afghanistan is considered to be dependent on the international and regional consensus.