Latest News
Afghan peace plan outlines roadmap to future political system
The High Council for the National Reconciliation (HCNR) has drafted a unified peace plan for the upcoming Istanbul Summit.
A copy of the draft seen by Ariana News shows that the plan has four parts including a principle for the future of Afghanistan, a Peace roadmap/President Ashraf Ghani’s plan, a future political system, and an end to the ongoing conflict in the country.
According to the plan, two-thirds of the power is earmarked for the Islamic republic and one-third for the Taliban.
The first part of the plan calls for a number of stipulations including Islam to be the official religion of Afghanistan; civil rights to be preserved based on the Afghan Constitution; an amendment brought to parts of the Constitution, for International support to be preserved, and for a neutral foreign policy, elections, and an accountable government.
The second part includes Ghani’s three-phase roadmap to the restoration of peace in the country.
Ghani’s roadmap – from an unending war towards a just and lasting peace includes three phases, a political agreement; a peace government; and peacebuilding, state-building, and market-building.
In the first phase, Ghani proposed a political settlement, an internationally monitored ceasefire, a regional and international guarantee of peace as well as continued counter-terrorism efforts, and the convening of a Loya Jirga to approve the agreement.
The second phase will be to hold a presidential election and establish a “government of peace” and implement arrangements to move towards a new political system.
The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, security, reintegration of refugees and considering government priorities” for Afghanistan’s development.
In the third part of the draft, two political systems – a Presidential Structure with four Vice Presidents including a woman or a parliamentary system that could be implemented after a referendum for amending the Constitution – have been proposed for the future of Afghanistan
The fourth part is focused on ending the war in the country. In this part, a regular framework for the end of the conflict, and the implementation and monitoring of a ceasefire are highlighted.
This comes as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) on Saturday to discuss the peace process and the upcoming Istanbul summit.
“Khalilzad met with Ghani twice during the day and discussed the upcoming Istanbul summit, the timeframe, finalization of the list of participants, and the preparations for the conference,” the Presidential Palace said.
HCNR Chairman Abdullah stated in a tweet that he and Khalilzad discussed “the Afghan Peace Process, the Doha talks, internal consensus and preparations for the upcoming conference in Turkey.”
“We welcome the acceleration of the process & achieving a comprehensive political settlement,” Abdullah tweeted.
The Istanbul summit is expected to be held on April 16 in Turkey.
Latest News
Afghan govt and Taliban get copy of ‘guiding principles’ for Istanbul Summit
The US, UN, Turkey, and Qatar have handed over guiding principles for the Istanbul Summit to the Afghan government and the Taliban.
A document seen by Ariana News shows that there are nine guiding principles that could help the negotiating parties reach an agreement on some key points ahead of the Istanbul conference which is due to be held from April 16, in Turkey.
The principles include:
1- A permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is needed for the country
2- Conducting joint work for the restoration of peace without mutual accusation
3- Political partnership under Islamic principles
4- Formation of an inclusive and accountable participatory government
5- Future political arrangements need to reflect the diversity of Afghan society by way of providing equal rights for all citizens, and without discrimination
6- Protecting and supporting human rights in Afghanistan
7- Future government will implement a balanced socio-economic development program to cope with poverty in Afghanistan
8- Afghanistan will maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, the region and the international community
9- The two parties have to engage in peaceful negotiations in order to implement these principles
This plan coincides with the High Council for the National Reconciliation’s (HCNR) unified peace plan for the upcoming Istanbul Summit.
A copy of the draft seen by Ariana News shows that the plan has four parts including a principle for the future of Afghanistan, a Peace roadmap/President Ashraf Ghani’s plan, a future political system, and an end to the ongoing conflict in the country.
The first part of the plan calls for a number of stipulations including Islam to be the official religion of Afghanistan; civil rights to be preserved based on the Afghan Constitution; an amendment brought to parts of the Constitution, for International support to be preserved, and for a neutral foreign policy, elections, and an accountable government.
The second part includes Ghani’s three-phase roadmap to the restoration of peace in the country.
Ghani’s roadmap – from an unending war towards a just and lasting peace includes three phases, a political agreement; a peace government; and peacebuilding, state-building, and market-building.
In the first phase, Ghani proposed a political settlement, an internationally monitored ceasefire, a regional and international guarantee of peace as well as continued counter-terrorism efforts, and the convening of a Loya Jirga to approve the agreement.
The second phase will be to hold a presidential election and establish a “government of peace” and implement arrangements to move towards a new political system.
The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, security, reintegration of refugees and considering government priorities” for Afghanistan’s development.
In the third part of the draft, two political systems – a Presidential Structure with four Vice Presidents including a woman or a parliamentary system that could be implemented after a referendum for amending the Constitution – have been proposed for the future of Afghanistan.
The fourth part is focused on ending the war in the country. In this part, a regular framework for the end of the conflict, and the implementation and monitoring of a ceasefire are highlighted.
Latest News
36 Taliban killed in ANDSF operation in Kunduz
At least 36 Taliban insurgents were killed and 15 more wounded in an operation by the Afghan forces in Kunduz province, security officials said Sunday.
According to officials, the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have launched an operation to crack down on the Taliban presence in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz.
The officials said that so far three villages including Joy Begum, Ismail Qishlaq, and Kyrghizha have been cleared of militants.
Meanwhile, the Taliban have intensified attacks on the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunduz city.
Sources said at least five policemen were killed after the militants attacked the Bagh-e-Zeraat security outpost in PD1 and the Ibrahim Khil outpost in PD4 of the city in the past two days.
According to the sources, the outposts have collapsed to the Taliban.
Farid Mashal, Kunduz Police Chief, said one policeman was killed and four children were wounded in the attacks.
COVID-19
Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec
Iran reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, the highest daily toll since early December.
That brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 64,490 in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 21,063 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of identified cases since the pandemic began to 2,070,141.
“Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours 258 people have died from the virus,” Lari said. State TV said it was the country’s highest daily death toll since Dec. 10.
Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki, in a televised news conference, warned about more fatalities in the coming week if Iranians fail to adhere to health protocols.
On Saturday, Tehran imposed a 10-day lockdown across most of the country to curb the spread of a fourth wave of the coronavirus. The lockdown affects 23 of the country’s 31 provinces.
Businesses, schools, theatres and sports facilities have been forced to shut and gatherings are banned during the holy fasting month of Ramadan that begins on Wednesday in Iran.
Afghan govt and Taliban get copy of ‘guiding principles’ for Istanbul Summit
Afghan peace plan outlines roadmap to future political system
36 Taliban killed in ANDSF operation in Kunduz
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul summit discussed
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Zerbena: Afghan-China expo held in Kabul
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Trending
-
COVID-195 days ago
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
-
Latest News3 days ago
Washington condemns attack on Kandahar base housing US troops
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani draws up 3-phase peace roadmap
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN shares peace roadmap with Taliban, government: Sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
11-member Taliban unit arrested in connection with Yama Siawash’s death
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalili warns of ‘new crisis’ if peace process fails
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov and Imran Khan meet to discuss bilateral relations and Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Water affairs authority confirms work to start on 44 new dams