Afghan Parliament Set to Hold New Speaker Election

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)

After weeks of tensions between lawmakers, the only controversial vote in favor of Mir Rahman Rahmani was identified invalid by the majority members at the end of a secret ballot on Monday.

As a result of today’s election, Mr. Rahmani failed to become the parliament speaker.

New faces including Mr. Rahmani will run for the position of the parliament speaker on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Malek Qais, an elderly member of the House was appointed as the interim speaker.

Last month, lawmakers in the lower house of parliament divided after the interim speaker of the House announced Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, as the winner at the end of an election.

His rival, Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province, refused to accept the decision.

Several committees were formed to resolve the issue but all efforts had no breakthrough.