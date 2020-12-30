Connect with us

Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)
The Afghan parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday rejected the new fiscal year’s budget due to “serious problems” which they said hinged on the disproportionate  allocation of money including to emergency codes. 
 
MPs stated the allocation of 13 billion AFN to one emergency kitty, without stipulating what the money will be spent on, and the allocation of a further two billion AFN to emergency CODE 91 and 92, where problematic. 
 
This budget was approved by cabinet in November after adjustments were brought to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation; a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation; draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company); and the draft law on cadastre.
 
The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.
 
In addition, cabinet at the time approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund the construction of the Helmand University.
 
This comes after Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House said Tuesday the Wolesi Jirga was working on a plan to equalize civil servants’ pay “and will pursue it seriously until it is signed and implemented by the government to ensure equality,” he said.
 
Rahmani also instructed the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget to take this into consideration in the new fiscal year’s budget.
MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

December 27, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)

The Ministry of Finance said Sunday it has installed a new hi-tech security system at the Islam Qala and Hairatan customs departments at the border crossings in Herat and Balkh provinces respectively.

The decision to install the smart system came in the wake of efforts to cut down on customs fraud, officials said. 

As part of the system, CCTV cameras have been installed and all vehicles moving through the border crossing are monitored as well as customs offices and clearing rooms. 

The ministry said the installation of the systems will create transparency, prevent customs fraud and overweight consignments – which in turn will help cut down on corruption. 

The ministry said this system is expected to be rolled out across all custom points across the country in the near future. 

Officials said the system includes new digital scales, surveillance cameras and the installation of solar power units to combat the problem of electricity outages. 

They said goods are weighed on digital scales which are connected to the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) system, which digitally determines the weight of shipments and transmits them to the online Ascyda Customs system.

In addition to providing facilities for commercial shipments, this system measures the weight of the cargo correctly and stops officials from changing the figures manually, officials stated. 

Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
Afghanistan Railways Authority (ARA) said that construction work on the Aqina-Ankhoi railway line in northern Faryab province is 85 percent complete and that the transport link is expected to be launched within the next few months. 
 
In a post on ARA’s Facebook page, the agency said the initial phase was completed last year and that construction work got underway this year. 
 
Aqina is a border crossing in northern Afghanistan into Turkmenistan and is also a train station. 
 
The new line from Ankhoi will connect to the existing railway line between Aqina and Atamyrat in Turkmenistan, which was officially opened in November 2016. 
 
This line will eventually form part of a railway corridor through northern Afghanistan, and is part of government’s greater project to construct and operate an eventual network of railway lines around the country in order to connect directly with other Central Asian and European countries. 
 
ARA officials meanwhile said the construction contract of the 31km-long stretch of the Aqina-Andkhoi railway line was signed between ARA and the Turkmenistan Ministry of Industries and Communications in February.
 
This latest development comes just over a week after the key Herat-Khaf railway line was officially inaugurated virtually by the presidents of Iran and Afghanistan.
 
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani both spoke online at the ceremony and said the Herat-Khaf railway line will strengthen relations between Afghanistan and Iran and will considerably boost trade to their respective countries and beyond.
Kandahar red pepper yields increase in push to promote vegetable farming

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2020)

Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say that efforts to promote and encourage local farmers to plant red peppers have started to pay off and that by the end of this solar year, 3,500 acres of land would have been used to grow this popular vegetable.

Sayed Hafizullah Sayedi, head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock for Kandahar, said the fertile soil in Kandahar was extremely conducive to growing vegetables which is why red peppers, and other vegetables, grow so well in the province.

Sayedi said this year’s total yield, by end of March 2021, will be an estimated 2,000 tons after being harvested and dried.

Sayedi stated that dried red peppers sell for between 200 and 250 Afghanis per kilo on local markets, which, he said, provided a good income to farmers.

Continue Reading

