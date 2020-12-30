Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)

The Afghan parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday rejected the new fiscal year’s budget due to “serious problems” which they said hinged on the disproportionate allocation of money including to emergency codes.

MPs stated the allocation of 13 billion AFN to one emergency kitty, without stipulating what the money will be spent on, and the allocation of a further two billion AFN to emergency CODE 91 and 92, where problematic.

This budget was approved by cabinet in November after adjustments were brought to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation; a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation; draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company); and the draft law on cadastre.

The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.

In addition, cabinet at the time approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund the construction of the Helmand University.

This comes after Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House said Tuesday the Wolesi Jirga was working on a plan to equalize civil servants’ pay “and will pursue it seriously until it is signed and implemented by the government to ensure equality,” he said.

Rahmani also instructed the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget to take this into consideration in the new fiscal year’s budget.