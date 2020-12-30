Business
Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget
Business
MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings
The Ministry of Finance said Sunday it has installed a new hi-tech security system at the Islam Qala and Hairatan customs departments at the border crossings in Herat and Balkh provinces respectively.
The decision to install the smart system came in the wake of efforts to cut down on customs fraud, officials said.
As part of the system, CCTV cameras have been installed and all vehicles moving through the border crossing are monitored as well as customs offices and clearing rooms.
The ministry said the installation of the systems will create transparency, prevent customs fraud and overweight consignments – which in turn will help cut down on corruption.
The ministry said this system is expected to be rolled out across all custom points across the country in the near future.
Officials said the system includes new digital scales, surveillance cameras and the installation of solar power units to combat the problem of electricity outages.
They said goods are weighed on digital scales which are connected to the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) system, which digitally determines the weight of shipments and transmits them to the online Ascyda Customs system.
In addition to providing facilities for commercial shipments, this system measures the weight of the cargo correctly and stops officials from changing the figures manually, officials stated.
Business
Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials
Business
Kandahar red pepper yields increase in push to promote vegetable farming
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say that efforts to promote and encourage local farmers to plant red peppers have started to pay off and that by the end of this solar year, 3,500 acres of land would have been used to grow this popular vegetable.
Sayed Hafizullah Sayedi, head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock for Kandahar, said the fertile soil in Kandahar was extremely conducive to growing vegetables which is why red peppers, and other vegetables, grow so well in the province.
Sayedi said this year’s total yield, by end of March 2021, will be an estimated 2,000 tons after being harvested and dried.
Sayedi stated that dried red peppers sell for between 200 and 250 Afghanis per kilo on local markets, which, he said, provided a good income to farmers.
Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget
MPs refer Kabul mayor to Attorney General
NATO chief says ‘no guarantee of success’ in Afghanistan
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
Lack of female judges in provinces raises concerns
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
Zerbena: Role of railways in economic development of economy of the country
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament urges government to introduce the remaining nominee ministers
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saleh demands official apology after NDS busts Chinese spy ring in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three early morning IED explosions rattle Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey extends troops mandate to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah addresses HCNR meeting, confirms talks to resume January 5
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat’s Etihad scoops this year’s Futsal Premier League title
-
Latest News4 days ago
Rain, snow and flash flood warning issued for northern parts of the country