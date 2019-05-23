Afghan Parliament Dispute Remains Unsolved

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2019)

Tensions in the Afghan parliament continued on Thursday as well; though, the majority of the 27-member committee endorsed the selection of Mir Rahman Rahmani as parliament speaker yesterday.

The final decision was expected to be made today in the general session of the lower house, but the session ended with no result.

Even, a supporter of Rahmani’s rival tried to attack an impartial member of the 27-member committee.

“There are two different views. Osuli’s supporters insist that we should decide about the controversial vote in the general session while 130 MPs have approved the final decision of the committee, saying there is no need for repeat voting,” said Abdul Qayoom Sajadi, an impartial member of the special committee.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers said that specific circles are trying to benefit from the continuation of the tensions.

“We must not keep silence regarding the ongoing situation. A specific group is trying to force their will on all lawmakers,” said Sayed Azeem Kabrzani, an MP from Herat province.

“The main problem is with the interim administrative board. They are allowing everyone to talk and create chaos,” said Abdul Rauf Enami, an MP from Badakhshan province.

However, members of the special committee insist that based on their assessments Mr. Rahmani is the legitimate Parliament Speaker.

“We did a comprehensive assessment and based on the election, we announced Mr. Rahmani as the parliament speaker,” said Ghulam Hussain Naseri, an impartial member of the special committee.

Tensions in the Afghan parliament erupted after MPs divided over the selection of Mir Rahman Rahmani as the House Speaker and his rival MP Kamal Naser Osuli rejected to accept the election result.