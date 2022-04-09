(Last Updated On: April 9, 2022)

Abbas Karami who was recently granted US citizenship after leaving Afghanistan in 2016, scooped his first gold as an American citizen in the men’s 50-meter butterfly S1-S7 in the Indianapolis 2022 Para Swimming World Series on Friday.

Karami has in the past few years competed as a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team including the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

However, the world series is the major event that he has attended as part of Team USA.

“It’s an honor for me to become an American citizen and winning a gold medal for the first time as a citizen is very exciting,” said Karimi.

“I’m very thankful for all the people that have been helping and supporting me. It’s just unbelievable, I’m still in disbelief after nine and a half years, I finally got my citizenship and I’m just living my dream and so excited for what’s next for me.”

Karimi will next look to qualify as a member of the US for the upcoming Madeira 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Portugal as selection will occur from this event based on athletes’ three-day performances.

Afghan para-swimming sensation scoops gold for first time as American citizen

Abbas Kasami who was recently granted US citizenship after leaving Afghanistan in 2016, scooped his first gold as an American citizen in the men’s 50-meter butterfly S1-S7 in the Indianapolis 2022 Para Swimming World Series on Friday.

Karami has in the past few years competed as a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team including the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

However, the world series is the major event that he has attended as part of Team USA.

“It’s an honor for me to become an American citizen and winning a gold medal for the first time as a citizen is very exciting,” said Karimi.

“I’m very thankful for all the people that have been helping and supporting me. It’s just unbelievable, I’m still in disbelief after nine and a half years, I finally got my citizenship and I’m just living my dream and so excited for what’s next for me.”

Karimi will next look to qualify as a member of the US for the upcoming Madeira 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Portugal as selection will occur from this event based on athletes’ three-day performances.