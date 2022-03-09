Business
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Afghanistan and Pakistan trade and transit officials met earlier this month to discuss the implementation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) which would enable free movement of cargo trucks between the two countries.
Via video link on March 1, Afghanistan’s acting minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and Pakistan’s advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan on commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, also discussed “the finalization of APTTA and other trade and transit matters”, the Pakistan government said in a statement Wednesday.
“Both sides agreed to allow free movement of trucks between Afghanistan & Pakistan subject to agreed modalities via TAD procedure and cross stuffing, effective from 21st March 2022,” read the statement.
“Transporters from Afghanistan side can apply to obtain TAD from Pak-Embassy at Kabul & consulate in Kandahar. Transporters from Pakistan side can apply to obtain TAD from Consulates of Afghanistan based in Peshawar & Quetta.”
Both sides termed it to be a historic moment and said they were committed to chart out a joint road map for the resolution of pending transit and trade issues.
The Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (also known as APTTA) is a bilateral trade agreement signed in 2010 by Pakistan and Afghanistan that calls for greater facilitation in the movement of goods amongst the two countries.
Business
Afghan poultry sector in danger of collapsing: union
Afghanistan’s Poultry and Grain Production Union said on Tuesday that while almost $1.5 billion has been invested in the poultry sector in the country over recent years, the sector is in danger of collapsing.
According to union members, the volatility of the market and the importing of poultry and grain into Afghanistan over the past six months have created many problems for the sector and negatively affected poultry farmers and grain producers.
“We have invested nearly $1.5 billion in various areas of the poultry sector, but now we are facing various problems,” said Gull Murad Arab, a member of Nangarhar’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“We have invested in this sector, but now we have lost the market completely,” said Haji Aziz, head of a grain processing plant.
Officials at the Afghan Ministry of Trade and Industry say they are committed to boosting domestic production and will take immediate action to support the sector.
“We have recently set up a committee to support domestic production, which works to promote domestic production,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minster of commerce and industries.
Economists say overcoming the current economic crisis in Afghanistan is only possible by supporting domestic production.
Business
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
For the first time, Afghan trucks have been allowed to carry commercial goods to Central Asia.
Officials said Tuesday Afghan trucks can now carry goods to Uzbekistan and through it to other Central Asian countries.
“We are seeking to enhance trade relations between friendly country Uzbekistan and Afghanistan,” Mawlawi Shoaib, head of imports and exports of Balkh customs, said during a ceremony that saw the first Afghan trucks leave for Uzbekistan through Hairatan port.
Shamsulhaq, a representative of AFSOTR company in Balkh, said that it was an honor for Afghans to see their cargo trucks being allowed to move to Central Asia.
Uzbekistan’s consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif city, also stressed the importance of expanding trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Jafar Fatayov, Uzbekistan’s consul general in Mazar-e-Sharif, said that they hope to soon start the railway project and extend the Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power line, adding it would contribute greatly to the development of Afghanistan.
Business
Afghan traders still unable to make foreign payments despite new license
Members of the Afghan private sector said on Monday that investors and traders are still not able to transfer money to other countries, despite the US having issued a new license for commercial transactions last week.
The US Treasury issued a new general license last week allowing international aid organizations and private firms to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan government institutions.
The new license represents a shift in US policy that had impeded ordinary commerce with Afghan government agencies headed by US sanctioned Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Haqqani Network leaders since they came into power in August, Reuters reported.
The Afghan traders said that they are not able to synchronize Afghanistan’s commercial ties with the markets in the world.
“We still have problems. I bought material worth US$60,000 in the US, but I can’t transfer the money. The US should stop being cruel to Afghans,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM).
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) officials meanwhile said that Afghan traders are facing enormous problems and that the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, needs to find a way to resolve these issues.
“Our expectation from the central banks is to solve the private sector’s problems, in order to prevent a crisis in the market,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the ACCI.
Da Afghanistan Bank officials said that they have accelerated efforts to solve the problems.
“Efforts underway to solve the problem and provide banking services for the private sector,” said Mohammad Sabir Mohmand, spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank.
Economic analysts also called on Da Afghanistan Bank to solve the private sectors’ problems.
