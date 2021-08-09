Latest News
Afghan orchestras and artists insist Taliban won’t stop the music
Afghanistan’s first all-female orchestra has launched a fundraising drive – not to go on tour or buy instruments – but to build an underground bunker in the event of an attack.
Under the “Be part of Zohra’s Journey” page, the number one request reads: “Make a donation”
“Your financial contribution will help: 01 – Build an underground dining facility to be used as a bunker in case of attacks. Target: $150,000.
Less than two and a half years ago the Zohra orchestra was dazzling audiences around Europe and receiving standing ovations after sold out concerts in key cities. But now as the security situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, they, like all Afghan artists, musicians and actors fear for their future, and safety.
When the Taliban were in power, from 1996 to 2001, they banned art, theatre and music. They burned books and DVDs and destroyed televisions and musical instruments.
Many artists fled the country.
While the Taliban insist they have changed, two weeks ago they killed a popular comedian, Nazar Mohammad, in Kandahar and last week, shot dead Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of the government’s media and information department, in Kabul.
Speaking to the UK’s Daily Times, Ahmad Sarmast, the founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (Amin), which runs Zohra, said: “We have seen this movie before.”
“The entire nation was silenced under the Taliban and the music stopped.”
He insists that will not be allowed to happen again. “The Afghanistan of today is a very different place to when they took over in 1996, particularly the youth who are aware of their rights and won’t let anyone take them away.”
The music school has 350 students of which almost a third are female. Among them is Meena Karimi, 16, a cellist who took part in the tour to the UK, the Times reported.
She says she and the other female members discuss every day which provinces have fallen to the Taliban. Last month they were horrified when rockets were fired into the presidential palace compound.
“I was really shocked — if a rocket can even go in the president’s home, things are really bad,” she said. “But we need to be strong. I’ve heard stories about the Taliban and how horrible it was but I think our new generation is stronger. Me and my friends will not let the Taliban stop our music.”
The orchestra has been targeted three times since 2014 when a concert was attacked by a suicide bomber, But for Meena, “music is healing”.
“When I am sad I play to be happy and after all these years of war our country needs that.”
Last month the institute moved into a new larger campus and took delivery of ten new pianos as well as crates of instruments. “We have not stopped and will continue to fight Taliban with the beauty of music,” Sarmast told the Times.
Zohra’s musicians are the first women in their families, communities and country to study music in over 30 years. They come from provinces across Afghanistan to live in Kabul and study at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music.
Hundreds of families flee to Kabul from embattled northern provinces
Hundreds of families have fled to Kabul to escape the violence in the north of the country.
Many of these families are now living in tents, in the heat of summer, in Sar-e-Shamali and Khairkhana areas in Kabul.
Most of these internally displaced people (IDPs) fled to Kabul from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan provinces, an Ariana News reporter who visited the area said.
Some of these families say they were forced to flee their homes due to recent conflict in their provinces, and left all their belongings behind.
These families use only tents for shelter.
They say that government has not helped them yet and have called on the authorities to assist.
Dozens of children are among the displaced, according to an Ariana News reporter.
These IDPs, whose exact numbers are unknown, are facing a shortage of drinking water and medicine.
Rahmuddin, one of the displaced who fled Kunduz province, told Ariana News that the Taliban were using civilian homes in Kunduz province as shields and that they had been forced to flee.
“There was a lot of terror in the city of Kunduz, and the bodies were lying on the roads. The Taliban were very brutal and made people their shields,” Rahmuddin said.
He says that they are facing many problems and so far only the residents of Kabul have provided them with water and food, but that government has not yet helped.
This comes after the UN stated in a report last month that at least 330,000 people have been displaced in the last seven months due to an increase in conflict across Afghanistan.
“So far in 2021, 330,000 people have been displaced by conflict across Afghanistan. Another five million people remain displaced since 2012,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported.
As conflict intensifies in northern Afghanistan and other parts of the country, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warned of an imminent humanitarian crisis, saying failure to reach a peace agreement will see further displacement.
Head of Paktia radio station assassinated in Kabul
Tofan Omeri, who was the head of Paktia Ghag Radio and a state prosecutor at Bagram prison, was assassinated in Kabul on Sunday, Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan confirmed.
Nai urged government to arrest the perpetrators and disclose the motive behind his death.
Meanwhile, a security source told Ariana News that Omeri was killed in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul province.
One other prosecutor was also killed in the attack.
No details around the attack have been confirmed and no person or group has claimed responsibility yet.
US envoy says Taliban attacks contradict Doha deal
Ross Wilson, US Chargé d’ Affaires in Kabul says the Taliban increase in offensives across Afghanistan is not in accordance with the Doha deal.
In an interview with Ariana News Wilson stated that the Taliban did not comply with the US-Taliban deal which was signed in Doha last year, as the militants have dramatically increased attacks across the country.
“As I suggested the Taliban made commitments to us, they have not been yet fulfilled,” Wilson said.
Meanwhile, the US envoy said that Pakistan can play a crucial role in the Afghan peace process in order to end the conflict in the country.
Wilson stated: “It is obvious that Pakistan has a role to play if there is going to be a peaceful settlement of the conflict in this country and when I say that I think it reflects our recognition and of course Pakistan has influence.”
Wilson’s remarks come as the Taliban have advanced on the capitals of four provinces in the country.
In a recent development, the militants launched attacks on Kunduz city, Takhar’s Taloqan city, and Sar-e-Pul province.
The Taliban have seized control of Zaranj city of Nimroz province, and parts of Sheberghan city of Jawzjan province.
