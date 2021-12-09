Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2021)

Left-hand top-order batter Suliman Safi will lead the 20-member Afghanistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which will be played in January and February next year in the West Indies.

The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that Safi will also captain the team in the U19 Asia Cup that will be played in the UAE later this month.

The West Indies will host the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which will feature 16 countries in 48 matches.

The tournament will be held from 14 January to 5 February.

The Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has developed a reputation as an event that not only offers excellent competition and entertainment but also showcases future stars of the game.

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Shimron Hetmyer are among the famous names to have competed in recent editions of the tournament.

The tournament will utilize ten venues in four Caribbean countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

But New Zealand will not be present, with the team having to withdraw due to the mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors that they would have faced on their return journey from the tournament. Scotland replaces the Black Caps in the tournament.

In the group stage, Afghanistan will face Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.