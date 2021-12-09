Sport
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee’s acting president Nazar Mohammad Motmaeenon on Wednesday called on athletes who fled the country after the Islamic Emirate takeover to return home.
Motmaeen made the comments during a ceremony in Kabul honouring Afghan athletes who won medals for Afghanistan over the last twenty years and earned global recognition for their country, Reuters reported.
Around 200 athletes were honoured by the Afghan National Olympic Committee and the Department of Sports for representing Afghanistan in various sports.
“The players who have gone to foreign countries, they should return and they should be here together with us,” Motmaeen said, adding that those who craved recognition and a better life in other countries would never have their wish fulfilled.
Suliman Safi to lead Afghanistan at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022
Left-hand top-order batter Suliman Safi will lead the 20-member Afghanistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which will be played in January and February next year in the West Indies.
The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that Safi will also captain the team in the U19 Asia Cup that will be played in the UAE later this month.
The West Indies will host the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which will feature 16 countries in 48 matches.
The tournament will be held from 14 January to 5 February.
The Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has developed a reputation as an event that not only offers excellent competition and entertainment but also showcases future stars of the game.
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Shimron Hetmyer are among the famous names to have competed in recent editions of the tournament.
The tournament will utilize ten venues in four Caribbean countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.
But New Zealand will not be present, with the team having to withdraw due to the mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors that they would have faced on their return journey from the tournament. Scotland replaces the Black Caps in the tournament.
In the group stage, Afghanistan will face Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.
U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation: China
China warned on Tuesday that a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics could harm two-way dialogue and cooperation in important areas, and called for politics to be kept out of sports
The step, encouraged for months by some members of Congress and rights advocacy groups, comes just weeks after talks by leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping that aimed to ease tense relations between their nations.
On Monday, the White House said U.S. government officials would boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of China’s human rights “atrocities”, although U.S. athletes are free to travel there to compete.
China opposes the boycott and would take “resolute countermeasures”, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
The United States’ “plot” of trying to disrupt the Olympics was doomed to fail, leading to a loss of “moral authority and credibility”, Zhao told a regular media briefing in the Chinese capital.
He urged the United States to stop bringing politics into sports, adding that the boycott went against Olympic principles.
US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics
The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that U.S. government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday.
U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims.
The administration has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the games, Reuters reported.
The White House declined to comment on CNN’s report on Sunday. Four sources with knowledge of the administration’s thinking previously told Reuters that there was a growing consensus within the White House to keep U.S. officials away from the Beijing Olympics.
CNN said the U.S. boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the games.
The State Department did not respond to questions about the report late Sunday.
