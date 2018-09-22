Afghan Officials to Meet Taliban Representatives in Moscow

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2018 6:47 pm)

Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said the Afghan officials and Taliban representatives reached an agreement to bargain peace in Moscow with the participation of twelve regional countries.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry refused to comment on participating the Moscow summit but emphasized that no result has been found regarding the peace talks in Russia.

“We will praise the efforts of any country that work to bring peace in Afghanistan. The important thing is that peace talks should be led by Afghans,” Sebqatullah Ahamadi, spokesman of MoF said.

However, analysts have different aspects regarding the peace process of Afghanistan.

“The U.S. will never allow Afghanistan to reach an agreement with Russia and these meetings would not have any result,” Ahmad Saeedi, political analyst asserted.

Another expert, Sidiq Ansari added, “The presence of U.S. troops and their cooperation caused the war intensifies. If U.S., NATO and regional countries make serious efforts such China and Russia, we would witness a stable peace in the country.”

Zamir Kabulov claimed to talk with Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Nasir Ahmad Andisha and Andisha and they confirmed that work is ongoing on the content of Moscow meeting.